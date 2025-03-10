Clean Remedies Expands Wellness Offerings with New Functional Mushroom Collection

Clean Remedies’ newest launch includes Functional Mushroom Daily Gummies and a Functional Mushroom Daily Tincture. In addition to Functional Mushroom products, Clean Remedies also carries a variety of THC and CBD products.

Clean Remedies, a company known for their high-quality CBD and THC wellness products, has recently expanded their offerings.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Remedies, a company known for their high-quality CBD and THC wellness products, has recently expanded their offerings with the launch of their new Functional Mushroom Collection. The latest addition to their wellness lineup includes a Functional Mushroom Tincture and Functional Mushroom Gummies, designed to provide a convenient way to incorporate the benefits of functional mushrooms into daily routines.

The new product line is formulated with a blend of six clinically studied functional mushrooms derived from 100% fruiting body extracts: Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, Chaga, and Shiitake. Each mushroom has been selected for its unique properties that support various aspects of wellness, from cognitive function and immune support to stress relief and antioxidant defense. Clean Remedies’ Functional Mushroom Tincture and Gummies aim to make these benefits more accessible by offering them in tasty and easy-to-enjoy formats.

Lion’s Mane, a key ingredient in the formulation, has long been revered for its potential to support mental clarity, focus, and memory. Reishi, another essential component, is widely known for its adaptogenic properties that help promote relaxation and reduce stress. Turkey Tail is recognized for its role in supporting immune modulation and gut health, while Cordyceps is valued for its ability to enhance energy, stamina, and cognitive function. The inclusion of Chaga, with its high antioxidant content, provides support against oxidative stress, and Shiitake contributes to cell function and inflammation management.

The Functional Mushroom Tincture offers a liquid extract that allows for quick absorption, making it a suitable option for those looking for an efficient way to incorporate functional mushrooms into their wellness regimen. Meanwhile, the Functional Mushroom Gummies provide a tasty and convenient alternative for individuals who prefer a chewable product with natural flavoring.

Clean Remedies has built a reputation for producing high-quality, carefully formulated wellness products. The introduction of their Functional Mushroom Collection line aligns with the company’s mission to offer natural solutions that support overall well-being. By incorporating functional mushrooms into their product range, the brand is expanding beyond CBD and THC to provide additional plant-based options for consumers seeking holistic wellness solutions.

Our Clean Remedies Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.