Hutto Parks and Recreation Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Creates Welcoming Environment for All Visitors

HUTTO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly presents the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) credential to Hutto Parks and Recreation. This certification is awarded to organizations whose staff complete an autism-specific training process, equipping them with skills and knowledge of how to best welcome, communicate with, and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. As part of the certification process, IBCCES conducted an onsite review to provide the department with valuable insights on further enhancing programs and create detailed sensory guides for recreation areas.

“Hutto is committed to welcoming everyone to our parks. Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ demonstrates this commitment and will provide safe and supportive spaces where autistic individuals and their families can connect, play, and thrive,” says Jeffrey White, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Hutto. “We believe inclusive recreation is essential for a strong community.”

Hutto, like many others, has a significant population of individuals with autism, sensory sensitivities and other neurodiversities, which has traditionally hindered participation in events. To address this challenge, the Hutto Parks and Recreation Department introduced “sensory-friendly” times during Halloween, Touch A Truck, Tree Lighting, and Easter Egg Hunt events. During these designated times, excessive lighting is prohibited and noise levels are minimized. This simple yet impactful change has greatly benefited individuals with sensory sensitivities, neurodiversities and other disabilities, along with their families.

By fostering an inclusive environment, Hutto Parks and Rec has enabled autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals to actively engage in community events, reducing social isolation and promoting a sense of belonging. Additionally, their initiative has raised awareness and understanding of sensory sensitivities throughout the broader community, encouraging empathy and inclusivity.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hutto Parks and Recreation, awarding them with the Certified Autism Center™ designation,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Having certified parks and rec departments is vital in creating communities where every member feels welcome, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Hutto Parks and Recreation

The City of Hutto Parks and Recreation Department provides a range of programs and facilities to enhance the quality of life in the community. The department hosts various recreational events such as camps, athletic leagues, special gatherings, and classes. The department maintains 165 acres of parkland, including four playgrounds, five restroom facilities, two athletic complexes, a splash pad, and a network of eight miles of scenic trails.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

