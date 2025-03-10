Nation’s Restaurant News Launches New CEO Interview Series powered by The Coca-Cola Company

"Signature is a powerful new platform that brings the industry’s most influential leaders into the spotlight in an intimate and engaging way," said Sam Oches.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nation’s Restaurant News, the premier publication serving the entire foodservice industry, has launched an exciting new thought leadership multimedia series that will shine a spotlight on restaurant CEOs to better understand their careers, their experiences, their core values, and their visions for the future. Signature, a CEO Series with Sam Oches, features a sit-down interview between Nation’s Restaurant News Editor-in-Chief Sam Oches and each CEO inside one of their restaurants to get the story of their career — what has shaped their leadership style, who has influenced their trajectories, how they maintain balance and wellbeing, and how they’re applying their life lessons at their brand. The series, powered by The Coca-Cola Company, will come to life across multiple online videos and print cover story and will be amplified across all major social media platforms.The first Signature interview launched today and features Kirk Tanner, CEO of Wendy’s. Tanner sat down with Oches in a Dublin, Ohio restaurant to look back on his first year on the job, but also to go further back into his upbringing and the early days of his career, to learn more about what shaped his signature leadership style. Watch the interview here "Signature is a powerful new platform that brings the industry’s most influential leaders into the spotlight in an intimate and engaging way," said Sam Oches, Editor-in-Chief of Nation’s Restaurant News. "By sitting down with these visionary CEOs inside their own restaurants, we’re uncovering the stories, values, and leadership philosophies that have shaped them — and, in turn, the restaurant brands they lead. We’re thrilled to partner with The Coca-Cola Company to bring these insights to life for the restaurant community and beyond."For more information on Signature, a CEO Series with Sam Oches, visit us at www.nrn.com ABOUT NATION’S RESTAURANT NEWSNation's Restaurant News (NRN) is the No. 1 source of business information for the foodservice industry. For more than 50 years, NRN has served the information and engagement needs of foodservice professionals, offering award-winning content across all mediums with the goal of driving businesses forward. NRN was named Best Media Brand by the Jesse H. Neal Awards in 2019. NRN is part of Informa Connect Foodservice, the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals. Informa Connect Foodservice brings together market-leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market providing top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust. To learn more about NRN, visit www.nrn.com

