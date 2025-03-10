BUFFALO HOME COOK’S BACK TO BASICS LAUNCHES HER A NEW CAREER

Maria Watkins of LivingPlanetFriendly Maria's book

Home cook releases book on traditional skills and techniques

A lot of my recipes go back to the way our grandparents used to cook, using those methods which not only produce great food but are really cost effective.” — Maria Watkins

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A BUFFALO home cook’s passion for seasonality, sustainability and old style methods has led to her becoming an internet hit – and launched her on a new career.

Former journalist Maria Watkins started to share her recipes on cooking from scratch on social media, using her own experience of creating seasonal dishes without additives or artificial preservatives. And those recipes – coupled with her highlighting methods such as canning and bottling learned from older generations of her family – have won her a huge following and the publication of her first cookery book.

Maria creates recipes which she shares through @livingplanetfriendly which showcases not only her skill in the kitchen but also her passion for preserving the environment.

The 27-year-old home cook, was suffering from food allergies which caused her a range of worrying symptoms, until she started to eliminate over processed ingredients from her diet.

This led to her decision to start cooking from scratch, getting rid of over processed food from her diet and producing dishes which really celebrate fresh food.

The best of her dishes are now being showcased in her first book, From Scratch Restocks and Recipes, “providing accessible recipes that are easy to follow using ingredients that are easily available.”

“I started cooking from scratch because I had so many food allergies,” said Maria.

“So I started doing an elimination diet and then looking at cooking simple meals from scratch.

“It is about using seasonal ingredients that are readily available but also being able to make meals in bigger batches so they can be frozen so you’re not in the kitchen every day.”

A keen baker, Maria includes recipes on everything from bread making to canning.

“A lot of my recipes go back to the way our grandparents used to cook,” she said.

“Using those methods which not only produce great food but are really cost effective.”

She grows a range of fruit and vegetables in her own garden, preserving and canning many of them for times when they’re not readily available.

Maria is also a mine of information on little known ingredients such as loofah gourd, which when they’re quite small, can be used in much the same way as zucchini.

While the majority of her recipes are vegetarian, Maria admits that she and her husband are “really bad vegans.”

“We don’t tell anyone what to do, everyone can make the choices that suit them best,” she said.

“I just want to show them what might be a different set of options.”

The cook’s book has been published by Found, a unique company which takes the content created by social media creators and turns them into high quality publications.

“It was so exciting for me to have my own book. It’s like a dream come true,” said Maria.

“It’s just so exciting to do something that I really love.”

Copies of From Scratch Restocks and Recipes cost $29.99 for a hardback version and $24.99 for softback and are available from found.us

For further information on Found visit www.found.us

