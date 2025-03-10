Meister Media Launches CEAg World Industry Reports with Insights Across the Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry

CEAg World Logo

Part of Meister Media’s newest brand, CEAg World’s first report focuses on key issues, challenges and innovations in vertical farming.

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meister Media Worldwide, the leading agriculture media and events company, announces today the launch of its newest product, the CEAg World Industry Reports. Each of the four quarterly reports will provide a deep dive into the most critical topics for growers in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry. The first issue, focused on vertical farming, is available in print and digital editions via CEAgWorld.com, and will be distributed at major industry events and through direct outreach.

"Growing produce in controlled environments is still a young industry and there's much to learn and share,” said Kristin Zeit, Content Lead of CEAg World. “CEAg World is committed to presenting the information, insights and perspectives necessary to build a thriving business in this important field.”

As the flagship product of the newly introduced CEAg World brand, the Industry Reports provide in-depth analysis of key challenges, innovations and trends shaping the future of controlled environment agriculture, including greenhouses, vertical farming, outdoor protected cropping, and more.

The first edition is a 40-page in-depth report of exclusive content covering vertical farming operations right now, including:

• Technology opportunities that vertical farmers are missing today.

• Expert roundtable: Where does vertical farming go from here?

• How to reduce energy costs.

• A new approach to large-scale, net zero indoor farming.

• The latest academic research and product innovations.

Meister Media recently launched its newest brand, CEAg World, focused on connecting the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) produce industry and bringing thought leadership and context to the expanding global business of growing food under cover. The new brand offers several products to reach all sectors of the CEA space including enewsletters, the CEAg World Conference & Expo to be held on Nov. 19-21 in Durham, N.C., and Meister Custom Business Solutions.

CEAg World recently launched the 2024 Global CEA Census in partnership with Agritecture, a top-tier advisory and agriculture technology firm. The census, with nearly 1,000 downloads to date, features 450 participants across 75 countries with significant representation and perspectives from North America, Europe and Asia, reflecting a wide range of CEA practices and technologies across diverse climates and markets. This year’s theme focused on technology and innovation adoption in the rapidly growing industry. The census is available for download at CEAgWorld.com/CEAcensus.

To view the CEAg World Industry Reports, visit CEAgWorld.com/reports and download the first issue.

###

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

About CEAg World

CEAg World, Meister Media Worldwide’s newest brand, serves as the hub for the global controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, fostering connection, innovation and growth through diverse media platforms and in-person education and collaboration. Learn more at CEAgWorld.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.