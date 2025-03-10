Saint James School of Medicine Partners with OnlineMedEd to Enhance Clinical Education

SJSM

Leading Caribbean medical school enhances its clinical program with a new platform.

Our partnership with OnlineMedEd ensures that every student in core clinical rotations has access to standardized, high-quality educational materials.” — Dr. Jose Ramirez

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM), a leading Caribbean medical school , is proud to announce a new agreement with OnlineMedEd , a premier online medical education platform. Through this partnership, SJSM will integrate OnlineMedEd’s cutting-edge resources into its core clinical rotations, ensuring a higher quality and more uniform educational experience for its students.This initiative aims to boost student performance on the USMLE Step 2 by providing structured, high-yield content designed to strengthen clinical knowledge and critical thinking skills. The expected outcome is higher pass rates, improved scores, and better residency match success for SJSM graduates."At Saint James School of Medicine, we are committed to continuously improving our academic offerings to give our students the best possible preparation for their medical careers. Our partnership with OnlineMedEd ensures that every student in core clinical rotations has access to standardized, high-quality educational materials that will strengthen their knowledge and confidence as they move toward residency," said Dr. Jose Ramirez, Provost of Saint James School of Medicine.With this strategic investment, SJSM continues its mission of providing an affordable yet rigorous medical education, empowering students to achieve their dreams of becoming physicians.For more information, visit www.sjsm.org

