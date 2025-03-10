Submit Release
Making Math Meaningful for All: Applications Open for Math4ME Project

Math4ME is a free, three-year, whole-school project, designed to support all educators (i.e., classroom teachers, special educators, ed techs, and interventionists) to strengthen math proficiency for all learners with a specific focus on increased math proficiency for students with math individualized education plan (IEP) goals.

Administered by the Maine Department of Education (DOE), this project focuses on building positive math school communities and classrooms, mathematical content, and pedagogical skills; and supporting inclusionary practices, increased family engagement, and formative assessment, including the Early Mathematics Diagnostic Interview (EMDI).

For more details about the Math4ME project, check out this informational video.

Applications for the 2025-2026 cohort will be open until April 4, 2025. Please use this link to apply.

A virtual informational meeting will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 4 p.m. Please register here in advance.

For questions or more information, please contact Maine DOE Math4ME Distinguished Educator Susan Hogan at susan.hogan@maine.gov or Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Jen Robitaille at jennifer.r.robitaille@maine.gov.

