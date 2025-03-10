Reid Gorecki Selected as Top Baseball Coach of the Decade & Top 50 Fearless Leaders by IAOTP

Reid Gorecki honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reid Gorecki, Former Major League Baseball Player and Owner of Oil City Sports, was recently selected as Top Baseball Coach of the Decade & Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world’s most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and Volume 4 will be released in 2025. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience both on or off the field, Mr. Gorecki is undoubtedly a trusted, seasoned expert and icon in the baseball industry. Mr. Gorecki’s impressive repertoire of prior roles have included playing for the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees, Assistant Coach at Suffolk Community College, Assistant Coach for Hofstra University, just to name a few.After retiring from playing professional baseball, Mr. Gorecki established Oil City Sports, a baseball and softball training complex in Oceanside, New York. Furthermore, he has served as an instructor at prestigious institutions such as East Coast Sports Academy, the Dave Lemanczyk Sports Academy, and the New York Baseball Academy.The St. Louis Cardinals handpicked Mr. Gorecki in the thirteenth round of the Major League Baseball Draft. He progressed to the Triple-A team after seven seasons in the Cardinals system. In 2004, he was named the team's Player of the Year. He played two seasons with the Atlanta Braves after signing a free-agency deal with them in 2008. He was a AAA All-Star who made his Major League debut in August 2009 against the New York Mets. He played for both the AA and AAA clubs of the New York Yankees organization in 2010. In addition to his successful professional major league baseball career, Gorecki played two seasons in the Atlantic League, beginning with the Long Island Ducks and also played for the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2013.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Gorecki attended the University of Delaware, where he was captain of his baseball team by his junior year. He recently re-enrolled at the University where he intends to obtain his degree in Liberal Arts.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Reid Gorecki has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2023, he was awarded Top Entrepreneur and Baseball Coach by IAOTP. He was also featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, NYC and had a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Baseball Coach of the Decade and for the Top 50 Fearless Leaders. He is also going to be featured on the Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Gorecki for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Reid is inspirational, influential, passionate about the kids he coaches, a true visionary and thought leader. I have seen first-hand how Mr. Gorecki interacts with his students and gives them the confidence they need to not only improve their sport but also improve their confidence with everyday life. We cannot wait to honor him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Gorecki attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to continue to inspire and influence those getting into the sporting industry.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

