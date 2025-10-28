Andre Blasczak selected as Top Executive Chef of the Year by IAOTP

Andre Blasczak will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andre Blasczak, Resort Executive Chef at Westin Hotels and Resorts, was recently selected as Top Executive Chef of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith two decades in the industry, Mr. Blasczak has certainly proven himself in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Chef Andre is currently the Resort Executive Chef at Westin Hotels and Resorts located at the Seven Miles Beach and Hotel Resort in Grand Cayman.He started his career with Marriott and over the course of ten years, he cooked in numerous kitchens throughout the many brands, including major cities such as Miami, Chicago, and New York, where he has consistently achieved remarkable results. In 2015, Mr. Blasczak joined the culinary team at Gaylord Resort and Convention Center where he designed and developed initiatives for implementation the Banquets portfolio. By combining his strategic and tactical knowledge of the company’s philosophy with his keen sense for culinary art and current trends.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to chef, banquet operations, culinary management, food safety management, hotel management, new restaurant openings, and fine dining.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Blasczak he earned his Associate Degree in Hotel/Motel Administration/Management from Unisinos University in Brazil. He also studied English as a second language at Paradise Valley Community College.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Blasczak has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Executive Chef of the Year for 2026.In addition to a successful career, Mr. Blasczak is an honored member of the “Les Amis d’Escoffier” Society of New York, a testament to his commitment to culinary excellence and his dedication to the art of cooking. His participation in prominent events such as the Food & Wine Festivals in Miami and San Diego has further showcased his culinary expertise, where he has not only participated but triumphed in numerous competitions. In addition, he was awarded Best Dish at the Taste of Cayman last year, solidifying his reputation as a top-tier chef. Chef Andre also participated in the 2025 New York Restaurant Show at the Chef’s Competition and Cook Demonstration.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Blasczak for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Blasczak attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. He is currently studying to complete his Masters degree in Hotel Business Administration and Culinary Arts at the European Institute of Management and Technology.For more information please visit: https://www.thebestaddress.co/chef-andre-blasczak/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

