THEODORA UNIKEN VENEMA SELECTED TO BE INDUCTED INTO IAOTP'S BOMBSHELL BOSS BABES BY IAOTP

Theodora Uniken Venema will be in attendance at the Bombshell Boss Babes Yacht Party

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theodora Uniken Venema, the Principal & Real Estate Broker for Downtown Brokers LLC and Hall of Fame Platinum Circle Member of the National Association of Realtors, as well as Director on the Board of the Salvation Army, was recently selected to be inducted into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. Bombshell Boss Babes is a distinguished accolade presented to successful women who have demonstrated a global impact in their male-dominated industries. These women thrive off the success of others, and they empower and mentor other women. In addition to their humility and inspirational nature, these women are also philanthropic and active in their communities. Theodora has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact on her industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Theodora Uniken Venema will accept this award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York, December 2026.Theodora is a top-notch, licensed real estate broker and the Founder of Downtown Brokers LLC, with investors from all over the world. Downtown Brokers is a full-service boutique real estate brokerage serving as a comprehensive resource for foreign investors seeking long-term commercial investment in the Florida Dream. Theodora has demonstrated success not only as a Real Estate Broker but also as an International Legal Expert in investing in Florida Real Estate. Her areas of expertise include Negotiation, Coaching, Sales in Real Estate Property, Asset Management, International Business, Trade, and International Tax Law.Theodora is deeply engaged in both her professional and civic communities, serving on numerous boards and committees while remaining a sought-after lecturer and public speaker. She has contributed to a variety of publications and articles, sharing her insights on leadership, real estate, and community development.Her dedication to service is reflected through her extensive involvement in charitable and professional organizations. She serves as Director of the Orlando Rotary Foundation, is an Arch Klumph Trustee Circle and Legacy Society Member of Rotary International, Director of the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army and. A passionate supporter of the arts, she is a Donor and Ambassador to the Orlando Ballet, the Orlando Philharmonic, and the Orlando Opera, Theodora serves on the Board of the “Groninger Museum of Art” in the Netherlands, is an Ambassador to the Orlando Museum of Art (OMA), a Council 101 member , a member of “Friends of American Art” and is an active member of the Ladies Golf Team at the Country Club of Orlando, where she also dances with the Be Moved Genre at the Orlando Ballet.In addition, Theodora has held numerous leadership positions in the real estate community, including Director of the Orlando Regional Realtors Association, Vice President of Administration for the Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors, Chairman of the Market Diversity Committee, and Chairman of the Realtor Political Action Committee (RPAC). She also serves as Director of the Dutch American Business Society of Central Florida.Recognized for her leadership and dedication, Theodora is also a Distinguished Toastmaster, reflecting her excellence in communication, mentorship, and public speaking. Her lifelong commitment to community service and professional advancement continues to inspire those around her.Before embarking on her professional career, Theodora earned her Bachelor of Arts in the Netherlands and her Juris Doctor from the University of Groningen School of Law, “Rijksuniversiteit Groningen” where she specialized in real estate and international tax law. She later pursued postgraduate studies at the Fredric G. Levin College of Law at the University of Florida and Emory Law School in Atlanta. A skilled communicator, she speaks Dutch, German, and English fluently.In addition to her impressive academic background, Theodora has made numerous media appearances. She was featured on the Donna Drake Show "Live It Up" on CBS New York in 2019 and again in January 2024 on the Jeannie Durkin Show "Lift Off," also for CBS New York. She is a regular guest on "Way of Living" on Netherlands television and serves as the host of her own iHeartRadio program, "Only in America."Throughout her illustrious career, Theodora has received multiple awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession.She was awarded Top Philanthropist of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and, in 2023, was named Top Global Real Estate Broker of the Year. The previous year, she was honored as Broker of the Decade by IAOTP, a testament to her enduring excellence and influence in international real estate.Her achievements have been celebrated publicly and globally—Theodora was featured on the iconic Planet Hollywood Billboard on the Las Vegas Strip and had a chapter dedicated to her in IAOTP's international best-seller, Top 50 Fearless Leaders. She was also inducted into the IAOTP Hall of Fame, further cementing her legacy as one of the industry's most accomplished professionals.In 2021, Theodora was recognized as IAOTP's Woman of the Year, following her 2020 honors, which included the Empowered Woman Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Realtor of the Year. That same year, she was inducted into the National Association of Realtors Hall of Fame.Her recognition extends back over a decade, including being named Top Broker of the Year by IAOTP in 2019, Top Broker Second Home International Utrecht in 2018, and Florida Realtor Featured Global Realtor in 2017. Earlier honors include the Good Neighbor Award (2015), National Association of Realtors Commercial Award (2014), Pillar of the Community Award (2013) from the Orlando Regional Realtors Association, and Leadership Florida Realtors (2013) and Leadership Orlando Realtors (2010).Throughout her career, Theodora has consistently demonstrated excellence in real estate leadership. She was named Top Real Estate Broker in Hamburg, Germany (2010), Realtor of the Year by the Central Florida Association of Realtors (2012), and recipient of the Circle of Achievement Award, International Realtor of the Year, and Community Service Award from CFCAR in 2011.Her work has also been showcased on the Reuters and Nasdaq billboards in Times Square, symbolizing her international reputation for excellence and innovation.In 2025, Theodora received the Presidential Award in Global Real Estate Development. She will be honored for her induction into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026.Looking back, Theodora credits her success to her tenacity, the mentors she's had along the road, and her commitment to all of her business activities. She likes traveling and spending time with her family when she is not working. She aspires to continue making a difference in people's lives in whatever manner she can in the future.For more information on Theodora, please visit: www.downtownbrokers.com Watch her videos:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top, prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information please visitStephanie CiramiIAOTP+ + +1 2126344427email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInInstagramYouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.