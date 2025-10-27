CAROLYN RUBIN SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S BOMBSHELL BOSS BABE AWARD

Carolyn Rubin will be honored and inducted into Bombshell Boss Babes at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is pleased to announce that Carolyn Rubin, Owner Carolyn M Rubin Consulting, Talk Show Host of EmpowerFuse, Senior Level Executive Contributor with Brainz Magazine, Influencer and Mentor of the International Association of Women (IAW), and an Amazon International Best-Selling Author, has been selected for the Bombshell Boss Babe Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Bombshell Boss Babe Award is a distinguished accolade presented to successful women who have demonstrated a global impact in their male dominated industries. These women thrive off the success of others and they empower and mentor other women. In addition to their humility and inspirational nature, these women are also philanthropic and active in their communities. Carolyn Rubin has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact on herindustry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Ms. Carolyn Rubin will accept his award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at iconic Plaza Hotel in New York, December 2026.Carolyn has co-authored several best-selling books, including “You Can Overcome Anything!” Volumes 8, 9, 10, 11,13, 14,15 by Cesar R Espino, “Legacy Builders: Leaders of Global Impact” and The Equation by Lori McNeil, “Top 50 Fearless Leaders” by Stephanie Cirami, “Hero’s, Leaders and Legends” with the late Pat Sampson, “Voices of Women” by Brenda Dempsey, and “Top 25 Global Impact Leaders” by Stephanie Cirami, and Limitless Impact. She has also contributed to Passion Vista Magazine.Carolyn received the Medal of Honor for Global Leadership in Healthcare & Empowerment from the World Peace & Diplomacy Organization, a Business Leadership Excellence Award, Woman Leader of the year in Healthcare, the Fluxx Award for Outstanding Contributions to Healthcare Integrations, Health, and Wellness, Visionary Leader Award Healthcare from Business Frontier, Healthcare Consultant, Mentor & Coach from Worth Minds.Carolyn’s contributions, further recognized by Global Leadership in India (GLBI), for outstanding achievements in healthcare and by Passion Vista Magazine as Woman of the Year and Influencer of the Year in Consultancy services. She has contributed to G1 magazine, appeared in GD with Gusto, season 3, and contributed to Ambitious Magazine. Carolyn Rubin is a celebrated Women Leader, known for her pioneering efforts in leadership and healthcare.Carolyn Rubin, a trailblazer in the healthcare industry, has been bestowed with the prestigious Global Leadership Award by the International Association of Top Professionals. This recognition is a testament to her outstanding contributions and visionary leadership.Carolyn has been in the healthcare field for more than 34 years with a focus on access to care. She has a motto that she lives by; 'Every day you go to work, you walk through the doors with the eyes of a patient; if you do this, you will always be successful.' Carolyn is a servant leader who employs transformational leadership principles when working with teams, helping them identify needed change, create a vision, then inspires and guides them through the change process. She helps to induce a positive attitude and autonomy for them to make the change with the desired results through motivation and consideration. Carolyn believes in motivating, empowering, and encouraging others to achieve success.Carolyn is a Certified Speaker, Mentor, and Coach with Maxwell Leadership, as well as a Certified Maxwell DISC Trainer and Consultant. She is also a founding member of the Maxwell Leadership Corporate Facilitator Program, where she leverages leadership content, tools, and resources to help turn leaders into transformative figures with influence and impact. Carolyn's mission is to help leaders ASCEND to the top and embrace the role of a Servant Leader.In addition, Carolyn is a Certified Life Coach and a Certified Six Phase Meditation Trainer. Through her business, Carolyn M Rubin Consulting, she offers one-on-one mentoring, mastermind classes focused on growth, communication, and leadership, and consulting services for strategic growth, leadership development, and training. Carolyn also hosts the Talk Show EmpowerFuse: Unleashing Inspiration Together, where she shares valuable insights on life, health, and leadership.Carolyn, a trailblazing healthcare executive, has garnered numerous accolades and international recognition for her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to her profession. Last year, she was honored as the Top Influential Entrepreneur of the Year and bestowed with the prestigious Presidential Award. Carolyn’s remarkable achievements have been further celebrated by Woman of the Year and Influencer of the Year awards in Consultancy services from Passion Vista Magazine. Last year she was selected for IAOTP’s Global Leadership Award. In 2023, she was recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders, Inspirational Member, and Woman of the Year. In 2022, Carolyn was selected as Female Visionary of the Year, featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, received IAOTP's Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the prestigious IAOTP's Hall of Fame. In 2021, Carolyn’s achievements were celebrated by her induction into Marquis Who’s Who Top Professionals in the Field of Healthcare, and she graced the cover of Marquis Who’s Who Millennium Magazine. In 2020, Carolyn was showcased on the famous Reuters building in Times Square, New York, for being named Empowered Woman of the Year. She has also graced the front cover of T.I.P. Magazine and been named Top Healthcare Executive of the Decade. She was featured in Marquis Who's Who Women of Influence. IAOTP named her Top Healthcare Executive of the Year in 2019, and she was featured in T.I.P. (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.Carolyn’s influence has extended beyond her professional life, making her a prominent figure in the media as well. She has appeared on Breaking It Down with Frank Mackay, Top 101 Industry Experts, and CUTV News Radio. Her remarkable achievements have been recognized in prestigious publications like Women of Distinction Magazine and Talk Nation Magazine in 2016. In 2013 she was named the National Association of Professional Women's V.I.P. Woman of the Year and became an IWLA Delegate. In 2009, she was honored with the U.S. Oncology Customer Service Award.Carolyn’s success can be attributed to her unwavering perseverance, the guidance of her mentors, and her enduring passion for all her endeavors. She is deeply committed to making a positive impact on people’s lives and hopes that her coaching and empowering message, “Empower Your Value - Keep Your Strength - Live Your Dream,” will continue to inspire and guide individuals. Carolyn supports the arts, Soldiers Angels, USO, Texas Food Bank, No Kid Hungry, Network of Community Ministries, Richardson TX, and the Susan Komen Foundation. She enjoys traveling, dancing, running, the arts, and spending time with her family. She and Ron have five wonderful children, eleven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.For more information on Carolyn, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carolynrubin/ Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Coaching: https://www.johncmaxwellgroup.com/carolynrubin Here's links to her videos:About the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given the opportunity to collaborate, share ideas, serve as keynote speakers, and influence others in their fields. This is not a membership organization that anyone can join. After a brief interview, you must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member.IAOTP's experts have helped thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world gain the recognition and credibility they deserve, as well as assist in the development of their branding empires. IAOTP takes pride in being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together in one location.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

