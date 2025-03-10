Commercial Restoration Company Appoints Seasoned Finance Leader Vince Ekleberry as Chief Financial Officer

Vince Ekleberry joins Commercial Restoration Company as CFO.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial restoration and reconstruction services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vince Ekleberry as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bringing over 30 years of experience in financial leadership, Vince will play a key role in guiding CRC’s financial strategy and operational growth.

Vince is a highly accomplished finance executive with a strong track record of driving business performance, enhancing financial strategy, and optimizing operations. His expertise spans financial planning and analysis, corporate finance, and process improvement—key strengths that will support CRC’s continued growth and commitment to delivering best-in-class restoration services.

“We are excited to welcome Vince to CRC,” said Chuck Borden, President & CEO of Commercial Restoration Company. “His leadership, deep financial expertise, and ability to drive meaningful business improvements make him a tremendous asset to our team. As we continue to grow and invest in our future, Vince’s insights will help strengthen our financial strategy and reinforce CRC’s commitment to excellence in service and reliability.”

Prior to joining CRC, Vince held senior financial leadership roles across multiple industries, including construction, industrial services, and corporate operations. He previously served as CFO for PAX Services Group and P3 Services, where he led financial strategy and operational initiatives. His career also includes leadership positions at Alimak Group, Wood Group, Stanley Black & Decker, GE, and Victoria’s Secret where he played an integral role in financial oversight, business optimization, and strategic planning.

“I’m thrilled to join CRC at such an exciting time in its journey,” said Vince Ekleberry. “The company has built a strong reputation for helping businesses recover after disasters. I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on that foundation, ensuring we continue to grow responsibly, strengthen our financial operations, and deliver the service our clients expect.”

Vince holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Muskingum University, with minors in Economics and History.

As CFO, Vince will oversee CRC’s financial operations, focusing on strategic planning, fiscal responsibility, and operational efficiency. His leadership will support CRC’s continued success, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for businesses in need of restoration and recovery solutions.

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company (CRC) is a national general contractor and trusted leader in restoration and reconstruction services. We specialize in large loss restoration, guiding businesses through the recovery process after water damage, fires, storms, and more. As a privately owned company, CRC pairs proven expertise with a personal touch, delivering reliable service and customized solutions to meet each client’s unique needs. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

