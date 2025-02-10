Commercial Restoration Company Continues Growth with New COO, William Wood

William Wood joins Commercial Restoration Company (CRC) as Chief Operating Officer.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial restoration and reconstruction services, is pleased to announce the appointment of William Wood as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than 36 years of leadership experience in business operations, strategic growth, and process optimization, William will help CRC build on its strong foundation as the company continues expanding nationwide.

William has a proven track record of leading organizations through periods of growth by enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening teams, and refining strategic direction. His background spans multiple industries, including technology, financial services, and construction, where he has helped businesses scale effectively while maintaining strong service standards. His experience in streamlining operations and driving performance aligns with CRC’s mission of delivering industry-leading restoration and reconstruction services.

“We’re pleased to welcome William Wood as our Chief Operating Officer,” said Chuck Borden, President & CEO of Commercial Restoration Company. “His experience in growing businesses and optimizing operations will be invaluable as we continue expanding. His leadership will help us strengthen our team, enhance efficiency, and ensure we deliver the best possible service to our clients.”

“I’m excited to join the CRC team and help lead the next phase of its growth," said William Wood, Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Restoration Company. “CRC has built a strong reputation for helping businesses recover when disaster strikes, and I look forward to working with this talented team to make our operations even stronger. My focus will be on enhancing efficiency, supporting our employees, and ensuring we continue to provide outstanding service to our clients.”

As Chief Operating Officer, William will oversee CRC’s day-to-day operations, focusing on process optimization, strategic initiatives, and ensuring consistent service delivery to clients nationwide. His leadership will help CRC grow while further solidifying its position as a trusted leader in large loss restoration and reconstruction services.

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company (CRC) is a national general contractor and trusted leader in restoration and reconstruction services. We specialize in large loss restoration, guiding businesses through the recovery process after water damage, fires, storms, and more. As a privately owned company, CRC pairs proven expertise with a personal touch, delivering reliable service and customized solutions to meet each client’s unique needs. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

