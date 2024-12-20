Commercial Restoration Company Promotes Grant Parsons to Vice President of National Accounts

Grant Parsons promoted to VP of National Accounts with Commercial Restoration Company.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a national leader in restoration and reconstruction services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Grant Parsons to Vice President of National Accounts.

Grant joined CRC in 2021 as Director of National Accounts, bringing over 15 years of experience in sales and leadership. Known for building trust and understanding client needs, he has helped strengthen relationships and drive consistent results. His focus on customer relationships and his ability to motivate teams have made him a key contributor to CRC’s success.

In his new role, Grant will oversee a portion of CRC’s national sales efforts, working closely with the team to support their goals and ensure clients’ needs are met. Reporting to Robert Huxtable, Senior Vice President, Grant will continue to play an important role in delivering value to clients and strengthening CRC’s presence in the market.

“Grant has a talent for connecting with people—both clients and colleagues—and helping them succeed,” said Robert Huxtable, Senior Vice President of CRC. “In this role, he’ll help our national sales team grow and build on the strong relationships we’ve established. We’re excited to see how his leadership will help take our National Accounts program forward.”

Grant shared his thoughts on the new position, saying, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to take on this role and continue working with such a talented team. My focus is on supporting our salespeople and helping them deliver the solutions our clients need. I’m excited to build on the progress we’ve made and find new ways to grow.”

Grant’s promotion reflects CRC’s ongoing commitment to investing in its people and ensuring that clients receive the highest level of support and expertise.

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company (CRC) is a national general contractor and trusted leader in restoration and reconstruction services. We specialize in large loss restoration, guiding businesses through the recovery process after water damage, fires, storms, and more. As a privately owned company, CRC pairs proven expertise with a personal touch, delivering reliable service and customized solutions to meet each client’s unique needs. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



