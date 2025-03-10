Sun Outdoors Joins New Harvest Hosts Campground Partners Program

Harvest Hosts Members will find 80+ Sun Outdoors campground location pins on their map.

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Hosts and Sun Outdoors are excited to announce the addition of over 80 Sun Outdoors Campgrounds to the Harvest Hosts Map through Harvest Hosts’ Campground Partners Program. Harvest Hosts Members will receive 12% off their stay at participating Sun Outdoors campgrounds through this partnership.Known for offering outdoor vacations in amazing places, Sun Outdoors seeks to give campers a variety of vacations, by offering resort amenities, relaxation, and the opportunity to connect with nature. With its family of brands including Sun Outdoors, Sun Retreats, Sun Resorts & Residences, and Sun RV Communities, Sun Outdoors offers campers a variety of camping experiences."Bringing Sun Outdoors into the Campground Partners Program is exciting for us both," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "Our goal is always to provide the best camping experiences and unbeatable value to our Members. The addition of Sun Outdoors Campgrounds expands our reach and enriches the value of our Campground Partners Program, giving our Members even more places to explore and enjoy."Harvest Hosts Members enjoy unlimited overnight stays at over 9,000 unique RV camping locations, including farms, wineries, breweries, attractions, and more. Now with the new Campground Partners Program, formerly known as CampersCard, Harvest Hosts Members and previous CampersCard members will access 1,500+ campground partners. This allows Members to find quality campgrounds directly within their Harvest Hosts map and gives them exclusive discounts and perks at each campground."We are committed to supporting local campgrounds and businesses, and this partnership helps drive more visitors to these wonderful campgrounds," added Holland.For more information about Harvest Hosts and to become a Member, please visit HarvestHosts.com. For more information about Sun Outdoors’ offerings, please visit sunoutdoors.com.ABOUT HARVEST HOSTSHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.The company's mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses, and communities easier than ever.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com , and www.escapees.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here: www.apps.apple.com and Android here: www.play.google.com ABOUT SUN OUTDOORSSun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With more than 170 resorts across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay from RV sites and vacation rentals to tent camping and glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, a season, or even longer. Visit SunOutdoors.com to learn more and see all of their spring special offers!MEDIA CONTACT:

