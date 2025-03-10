Eventeny Announces evCover: Seamless Liability Insurance Integration through Partnership with Vertical Insure

Hassle Free Liability Insurance with evCover

All-in-one event management platform empowers event organizers and vendors to navigate insurance coverage with ease.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventeny , a self-service event management software, has launched evCover in partnership with Vertical Insure, adding liability insurance to its comprehensive vendor management suite . evCover provides tools for artists, vendors, and exhibitors to purchase liability insurance and allows event organizers to collect, verify, and manage proof of insurance documents without leaving their Eventeny dashboard.Built on nearly a decade of Eventeny's experience working with event organizers, evCover was created to address pain points in the liability insurance process, from navigating endless coverage options to hunting down insurance certificates from every applicant."Everything we do at Eventeny is based on our goal of taking the stress out of event management," said Nausheen Punjani, Co-Founder and COO at Eventeny, "We know that navigating event insurance is a stress point for organizers, and there aren't any all-in-one event planning solutions providing an in-platform integration for liability insurance. We created evCover to eliminate the pain of insurance decisions for the event ecosystem. We sought to simplify the collecting and validating of insurance policies in the organizer journey while offering vendors a simple option for finding, buying, and uploading liability insurance."How evCover WorksWhen creating applications for artists, vendors, or exhibitors, event organizers can enable evCover with a simple toggle, automating the liability insurance process. Approved vendors can then purchase an evCover insurance policy directly within their dashboard or manually upload a certificate of insurance. Each vendor's proof of insurance status and certificates will be available in the vendor submissions list, allowing organizers to easily keep track of insurance requirements.Benefits for Your Artists, Vendors, and ExhibitorsSimplified Experience: Allow vendors to check off all insurance requirements and skip policy application forms by purchasing coverage in their Eventeny dashboard during the application process.No More Paperwork: Proof of insurance is automatically uploaded to your vendor's account to be verified, eliminating the need to keep track of documents.Comprehensive Coverage: Each policy includes $1M per occurrence ($2M aggregate on an occurrence basis) and can range from 1 to 365 days.Money-back guarantee: Vendors can cancel within 10 days for a full refund."At Vertical Insure, our mission is to make insurance effortless, and our partnership with Eventeny is a perfect example of that in action," said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure. "By embedding exhibitor and vendor liability insurance directly into Eventeny's platform, we're eliminating the friction of traditional insurance processes and making it easier than ever for event organizers and vendors to meet liability requirements. We're thrilled to partner with Eventeny to deliver a smarter experience for the events industry."evCover is available now in the United States. To learn more visit https://www.eventeny.com/evcover

