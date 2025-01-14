Eventeny Announces the 2024 evAwards Winners: Celebrating the Best in Events

evAwards 2024 Badge

Event planning is ranked as the 5th most stressful job in the world. Organizers dedicate endless hours to crafting unforgettable experiences, yet their incredible work often goes unrecognized.” — Jessica Jones, Eventeny's Chief Marketing Officer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventeny , a leading event management software solution, is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 evAwards , a celebration of creativity, innovation, and excellence in event planning across the United States and Canada. After months of anticipation and enthusiastic nominations from the event community, the winners have been selected. People’s Choice Awards were selected based on nominations from attendees, organizers, and vendors, and performance awards were selected based on Eventeny’s 2024 data.The winners in the “Peoples Choice” category are:Best Art Show: A Spectacular Black Girl Art ShowA Spectacular Black Girl Art Show Series showcases black female artists and celebrates their cultural contributions to the art world. Launched in 2019, this art show travels to 25 cities in the United States, boasting 5,000 participating artists and 75,000 attendees.Best Market Event: Geek and Grub MarketGeek and Grub Market is a family-friendly market that celebrates geek and fandom culture. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Geek and Grub Market launched in 2022 and promotes a lively, community-oriented atmosphere.Best Fandom Convention: Dream ConventionDream Convention brings together enthusiasts worldwide to celebrate gaming, anime, sports, film, music, and pop culture, all while promoting inclusivity and a strong sense of community. With a commitment to highlighting diverse talents, elevating underrepresented voices, and reshaping the landscape of fandom events, Dream Con sets a new standard for immersive and inclusive fan experiences.Best Music Festival: Suwannee HulaweenSuwannee Hulaween is a one-of-a-kind concert series that blends incredible music, immersive artistry, and breathtaking natural surroundings. Held at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, it features stunning light shows, interactive art installations, and a genre-spanning lineup that creates an unforgettable experience.This year’s contest received a record number of nominations, showcasing the incredible diversity and creativity of events held in 2024. Submissions included factors such as innovation, community engagement, overall organization, and attendee experience. These elements, along with the overall number of nominations an event received, are factored into the selection process.In addition to the main award categories, Eventeny is proud to recognize events that excelled in their performance on the Eventeny platform.The winners in the “Performance Award” category are:Most Tickets Sold: GalaxyConWith an impressive 180,000 tickets sold! Hosting over 40 events nationwide on Eventeny, GalaxyCon has become a beacon for pop culture enthusiasts, consistently drawing massive crowds of passionate fans.Highest Visitor Traffic: MomoConWith an astonishing 612,000 page views! As a beloved Atlanta-based convention, MomoCon brings together fans of anime, gaming, comics, and cosplay, fostering a community of excitement and creativity.Most Applied to Event: Splash FestivalsWith over 3,000 vendor applications received! Hosting seven vibrant art festivals annually, Splash Festivals shines as a celebration of local artists and their incredible work.Most Onsite Sales: Florida Renaissance FestivalWith 22,000 transactions processed onsite! Bringing medieval magic to life for over 30 years, the festival modernized its operations in 2024, enhancing beverage sales for 120,000+ attendees with Eventeny’s innovative solutions.Most Events Hosted: Avalon Park GroupWith over 110 events hosted! From weekly food truck nights to night markets and charitable events, Avalon Park Group fosters community connection and fun in Orlando through its inclusive and engaging programming.Most Sponsored Event: City of SuwaneeWith 40 sponsors activated! Known for the annual Suwanee Fest, the city brings families together in their town square for two days of fun, all made possible by a strong partnership with their sponsors."Event planning is ranked as the fifth most stressful job in the world, and for good reason. Event organizers dedicate endless hours to crafting unforgettable experiences for their community, yet their incredible work often goes unrecognized.” Stated Jessica Jones, Chief Marketing Officer for Eventeny. “evAwards aims to celebrate and honor the exceptional events and the talented teams working tirelessly behind the scenes."The 2024 evAwards highlight Eventeny’s mission to empower event organizers by fostering a thriving community of creative professionals. By celebrating these standout events, Eventeny continues to strengthen its commitment to supporting event innovation and excellence.About EventenyEventeny is an all-in-one event management software solution designed to simplify and streamline the planning process for event organizers. Founded in 2018, Eventeny is dedicated to empowering event professionals with innovative tools that make their work easier and more impactful. From managing applications and vendor communications to enhancing attendee engagement, Eventeny supports thousands of events across North America and beyond.

