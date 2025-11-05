Handmade Arcade Partners with Eventeny to Support Pittsburgh’s Largest Holiday Shopping Event

Vendors and Shoppers at a Handmade Arcade Event

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventeny , the leading all-in-one event management platform for festivals, markets, and conventions, is proud to welcome Handmade Arcade as one of its newest partners.Celebrating its 21st year in 2025, Handmade Arcade notably hosts Pittsburgh's largest holiday shopping event. Between the holiday market and other events hosted by the organization, Handmade Arcade hosts 13,000+ attendees and features more than 300 artists, makers, and creators each year. By joining Eventeny, the group aims to streamline its event operations and continue supporting its growing creative community.“We decided to join Eventeny because it was the most cost-effective and holistic event planning tool for our small team”, says Kelsey Ford, Executive Director of Handmade Arcade “We wanted an event planning tool that would not only be useful to us, but also provide added benefits and convenience to the makers and artists who apply and the shoppers who attend our events.”Through Eventeny, Handmade Arcade will leverage vendor management tools to simplify applications, communication, and join the largest on-line marketplace for event vendors in the United States. The partnership underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to empowering local creators and fostering accessible, community-driven events.About Handmade ArcadeHandmade Arcade is Pittsburgh’s premier marketplace for handmade goods, connecting independent artists and makers with thousands of shoppers each year. The organization’s events celebrate creativity, craftsmanship, and community through accessible, high-quality events.About EventenyEventeny is an end-to-end event management platform that helps organizers simplify logistics, vendor management, ticketing, volunteer coordination, and more, all in one place. Thousands of organizers across North America use Eventeny to save time, grow revenue, and enhance the attendee experience.

