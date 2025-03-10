POWR2 Announces the Appointment of Mark MacManus as New CEO

Toby Nunn, POWR2 Executive Chairman and Mark MacManus, POWR2 CEO Visit POWR2.com

POWR2 is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark MacManus as Chief Executive Officer. Toby Nunn will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

BETHEL, CT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- POWR2 is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark MacManus as Chief Executive Officer , effective March 10, 2025. In conjunction with this change, Toby Nunn will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.Mark MacManus, who has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, has over 23 years of executive leadership experience across technology and finance gained in product, software and services environments paired with extensive international experience. He has a proven track record of success, including decades of senior leadership roles at IBM.Mark MacManus says, “I along with the whole team would like to thank Toby for his leadership over the past 5 years. As we evolve, I am looking forward to working with all our customers, suppliers and the whole team at POWR2 to meet new the challenges ahead of us as we continue this incredible journey.”Toby Nunn, Executive Chairman says, “In a rapidly evolving industry, it's crucial that we stay ahead of the curve. We're excited to see Mark expand his leadership role as we explore new markets and advance our product innovation strategy."POWR2 is a leading engineer of scalable, high-performance energy storage technology, helping businesses maximize energy efficiency while reducing fuel consumption. POWR2’s mobile BESS technology delivers reliable power anywhere it’s needed, enhancing profitability, efficiency, and sustainability. Headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut, USA, POWR2 serves customers worldwide.Visit POWR2.com or follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated on the future of mobile energy storage.

