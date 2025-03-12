GYTPOL Announces New Partnership with Distology

Cyber leaders partner to enhance endpoint security and streamline risk remediation in UK and Irish markets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GYTPOL, a leading provider of configuration-focused endpoint security, is excited to announce a new partnership with Distology, an award-winning cybersecurity distributor based in the United Kingdom.With cyber threats evolving rapidly, organizations require a proactive approach to securing their digital environments. Designed to provide enhanced security, compliance, and operational efficiency to organizations managing complex IT environments, GYTPOL gives users unparalleled visibility into device exposure.By partnering with Distology, a long time player in the cybersecurity industry, GYTPOL will be able to offer its solutions to multiple organizations across all verticals, thus enhancing endpoint security while simplifying security management for them.Through Distology’s strong presence in the UK and European markets and wide range of resellers, GYTPOL intends to expand its reach and bring its misconfiguration prevention technology to new audiences.GYTPOL helps organizations achieve comprehensive security and continuous visibility across the entire estate—enabling smarter, more data-driven strategies for incident response and threat mitigation. Analyzing device configurations and defined rules, GYTPOL identifies unenforced, ineffective, or altogether absent security policies. Then—analyzing the device’s usage history and dependent operations—the system highlights the issues that can be safely remediated. Assigning a priority score to each alert, GYTPOL helps organizations more surgically and aggressively manage their security posture.“We are thrilled to partner with Distology to bring our cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to more organizations,” said Tal Kollender, CEO of GYTPOL. “With Distology’s experience, expertise, and wide reach, we’ll be better able to help organizations proactively secure their endpoints, remediate vulnerabilities and prioritize critical risks to ensure a robust and resilient posture.”For its part, Distology – known for its commitment to identifying and delivering pioneering security technologies – sees GYTPOL as a vital addition to its offering. "With GYTPOL in our portfolio, we can give our partners a powerful solution to identify and remediate device misconfigurations across Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints,” explained Kobi Hunn, Solutions Engineering Manager at Distology. “GYTPOL’s innovative approach enables organizations to proactively detect security gaps caused by default settings, human error or misapplied policies, which are common yet critical vulnerabilities that threat actors frequently exploit."“It really is a pleasure to be partnering with a forward thinking and driven leadership team,” added Hayley Roberts, CEO at Distology. “Their ‘can-do’ attitude perfectly aligns with ours as a business. Plus, the tech is amazing.”For more information about GYTPOL’s security solutions, visit www.GYTPOL.com . To learn more about Distology’s cybersecurity offerings, visit www.distology.com ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗚𝗬𝗧𝗣𝗢𝗟GYTPOL is a first-of-its-kind solution provider focused on the configuration side of endpoint security. Predicated on principles of automation and prevention, GYTPOL continuously monitors devices and systems, detecting unpatched vulnerabilities and insecure configurations. The platform enables proactive and non-disruptive remediation (or reversion) at the push of a button – ensuring safe and strict policy adherence while bolstering operational resilience and business continuity.With GYTPOL, it's easy to bring any device or group in line with the standards of your choosing (e.g. CIS, NIST, etc.). Additionally, GYTPOL helps organizations create and enforce golden image configurations – assuring consistent and secure baselines across all devices.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁

