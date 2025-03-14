Submit Release
USA Today Bestselling Author J.A. Culican Releases Highly Anticipated New Fantasy Novel

Author J.A. Culican

Keeper of Dragons Series

Characters from Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy

Dragons, Mermaids, Elves.... and Kitsune? Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy Book 1

Creating accessible, exciting stories is incredibly important to me. With Aprella Academy, I wanted to ensure readers experience the thrill of fantasy adventures regardless of reading level.”
— J.A. Culican, USA Today Bestselling Author
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J.A. Culican, a dedicated special education teacher and internationally acclaimed author, announces the release of her exciting new fantasy novel, Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy, available now.

A spin-off from her original Keeper of Dragons series, which became a USA Today and international bestseller and achieved the coveted #1 spot in all of Apple Books, Aprella Academy follows Rhyden, a courageous young dragon who becomes the first of his kind in a century to attend the legendary Aprella Academy. Amidst mermaids, elves, fairies, and kitsune, Rhyden navigates suspicion, unravels hidden conspiracies, and battles dark forces to protect his friends and reclaim his heritage.

Designed as a Ranobe-style novel featuring engaging artwork throughout, Culican’s latest work aims to further foster a love for reading among middle-grade and young adult readers. Inspired by her students' desire for age-appropriate stories with accessible reading levels, Culican began writing the Keeper of Dragons series, successfully engaging reluctant and struggling readers alike.

Fans of magical academies, epic quests, and inclusive storytelling will find Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy an essential addition to their bookshelves.

Available now wherever books are sold.

About the Author:

J.A. Culican is a 10x USA Today and International Bestselling Author and special education teacher with nearly two decades of experience. Known for her immersive storytelling and commitment to inclusive representation, Culican’s work resonates deeply with readers worldwide.

