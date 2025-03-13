Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy Soars Into Stores March 13th

Author J.A. Culican Dragons, Mermaids, Elves.... and Kitsune? Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy Book 1 Characters from Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy

I couldn't be more excited to share Rhyden’s journey. This story explores themes of acceptance, friendship, and courage, showing that even the most feared creatures can become heroes.” — J.A. Culican, USA Today Bestselling Author

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of fantasy and magic rejoice! International and USA Today bestselling author J.A. Culican announces the release of her newest book, Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy , available today.This eagerly anticipated spin-off from Culican’s acclaimed Keeper of Dragons series introduces readers to Rhyden, the first dragon to attend the prestigious Aprella Academy in centuries. Amidst suspicion and mounting threats, Rhyden must unravel dark conspiracies with the help of unexpected allies—a fierce mermaid warrior, a clever kitsune trickster, an insightful elf, and a perceptive fairy. Together, they'll uncover secrets capable of altering the realm forever.Filled with rich world-building, gripping mystery, and captivating friendships, Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy promises readers a fantastical journey of magic, adventure, and intrigue.Fans of fantasy and magical academy stories won't want to miss this thrilling new chapter in the Keeper of Dragons universe Keeper of Dragons: Aprella Academy is now available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.