Evermore Romance Novels Welcomes Tracy A. Ford and Announces the Exciting 'Romance Across America' Collection

Love is everywhere—small towns, big cities, and beyond. 'Romance Across America' is my way of sharing heartwarming stories that prove love can find you anywhere.” — Tracy A. Ford

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evermore Romance Novels is thrilled to welcome acclaimed sweet romance author Tracy A. Ford to its growing family of talented storytellers. With her heartwarming tales of love, second chances, and small-town charm, Tracy is set to take readers on an unforgettable journey across the United States and beyond with her latest literary endeavor—'Romance Across America.'Tracy A. Ford’s heartfelt love stories are woven with the magic of real-life experiences. A devoted wife, mother, and passionate storyteller, Tracy’s personal love story began in a small East Coast town, leading to a fate-driven reunion and a proposal at the breathtaking Niagara Falls. Her adventurous spirit and love for travel have taken her through all 50 states, inspiring her to create romances that celebrate the warmth of community, the joy of unexpected love, and the power of homecoming.Her newest releases, Valentine’s Promise : A Sweet and Clean Small Town Romance (Montana Hearts) and Bookworm Wishes : A Small Town Sweet Romance (Colorado Hearts, Book ), are the first in her growing collection of standalone love stories set across the country. From snow-covered backroads in Montana to the cozy bookshops of Colorado, each novel brings a new destination to life while offering readers a touching and uplifting romance.Romance Across America: Love Stories from Every Corner of the Country'Romance Across America' is a sweet and clean literary journey that will take readers through all fifty states—and beyond. Whether it's a windswept coastal town, a charming countryside escape, or a bustling city full of surprises, Tracy’s stories promise heartfelt emotions, endearing characters, and swoon-worthy moments that linger long after the last page.Each book in the collection is a standalone novel, allowing readers to jump in at any point while encountering familiar characters who make appearances throughout different stories. This unique approach brings an interconnected experience, making every book a new adventure while keeping the warmth of past favorites alive.With her debut titles already receiving glowing reviews, Tracy A. Ford is proving to be a must-read author for fans of sweet romance. Her books embody the essence of love, capturing the magic of finding one’s true home in another person’s heart.Follow the JourneyReaders can stay connected with Tracy A. Ford and her upcoming releases by following her on Facebook: @TracyA.FordAuthor. Whether you’re a seasoned romance reader or simply looking for a cozy love story to sweep you off your feet, 'Romance Across America' is a journey worth taking.

