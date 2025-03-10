New Jersey Golf Foundation Announces First-Ever Heroes Tour for Active-Duty Military, Veterans and First Responders

Heroes Tour Logo

Registration is Now Open at www.njheroestour.com; Inaugural Golf Tournament set for April 14th

BEDMINSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Jersey Golf Foundation (NJGF), the (501c3) charitable arm of the New Jersey Section, PGA of America (NJPGA), today announced the debut of the New Jersey Heroes Tour offering competitive golf opportunities for active military, Veterans and first responders including firefighters, law enforcement, paramedics & EMTs.The 2025 New Jersey Heroes Tour features a full schedule of tournaments at public, private and municipal courses across the state, with the kickoff event slated for April 14th at Royce Brook GC in Hillsborough. A few team events (2 and 4 player scrambles) will be incorporated into the tournament schedule, which includes more than 20 events and a season long points race. The final event of the season will take place at Galloway National GC on November 12th. The tour is open to golfers of all skill levels, as each respective tournament will feature a gross and net division. Registration is now open at www.njheroestour.com Proceeds from the Tour will support NJGF programming, highlighted by PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), a rehabilitative golf program for Veterans and Active-duty Military that enhances their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Led by more than 80 PGA of America Golf Professionals who have received specialized training in using adaptive equipment and instructing Veterans, PGA HOPE, through instructional golf clinics and on-course golfing opportunities, is now available in all 15 NJPGA serving counties positively impacting 500+ Veterans across the state annually.“Golf is a therapeutic part of the rehabilitation process for many Veterans, and I’ve witnessed firsthand the impact of the PGA HOPE program, it’s truly saving lives,” said Chris Hunt, Executive Director, NJGF. “The New Jersey Heroes Tour is the next step for many Veterans on their golfing journey, and I’m thrilled we’re launching a new event series to accommodate Americas heroes alongside first responders that help keep our communities safe.”The NJGF was created in 2004 to positively impact lives and communities through the game of golf, with a focus on 3 core pillars: youth, military, and special needs. Under the guidance of PGA of America Golf Professionals, a line-up of programming is designed to provide individuals from all backgrounds with an opportunity to experience the game of golf in a welcoming environment."Thanks to PGA HOPE I'm now able to explore new ways to improve my health and wellness,” said Chris Solivan, US Marine Corps Veteran and New Jersey PGA HOPE Ambassador. “The Heroes Tour will allow me to enjoy my newfound passion for golf with an amazing group of friends and other Veterans."The New Jersey State Golf Association (NJ Golf) will provide all Veterans and first responders with a complimentary USGA handicap index to participate in the New Jersey Heroes Tour in 2025.Membership is $75 and tournament fees will apply, with a range of $85 - $150, based on facility. The NJGF will offer opportunities for financial assistance to military Veterans based on demonstrated need. Financial aid applications are available on the tour website, and all applicant information and requests will be kept confidential.Founding Partners for the first-ever New Jersey Heroes Tour include Snow Partners; Braven Health, an affiliate of Horizon BCBSNJ; Elite Fundraising Solutions; Golf Max and RWJBarnabas Health.For the full season schedule and more information on the New Jersey Heroes Tour operated by the New Jersey Golf Foundation, please visit www.njheroestour.com About The New Jersey Golf FoundationFounded in 2004, the New Jersey Golf Foundation is a 501(c)(3) and the charitable arm of the New Jersey Section, PGA of America. Through a wide range of programming, the NJGF champions a commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) with the goal of evolving the composition of the game of golf to better reflect the broad array of differences in our society at large. With a focus on 3 core pillars (youth, military, special needs), the NJGF's mission is to positively impact lives and communities through the game of golf. Led by PGA Professionals, the NJGF hosts a dynamic line-up of programming that provides access for individuals from all backgrounds to experience the game of golf in a welcoming environment. Signature programs include, Golf In Schools, which is run annually at more than 200 schools, impacting more than 120,000 boys and girls (K-8); PGA Junior League featuring more than 90 teams and 1,300 kids under the age of 13 throughout New Jersey; Special Olympics New Jersey Golf and programming for individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities and PGA HOPE, the flagship military program that introduces golf to Veterans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.njgolffoundation.org

