Middle Atlantic PGA Commemorates 100th Anniversary with Year-Long Celebration of Golf and PGA of America Golf Pros

MAPGA Centennial Logo

MAPGA Recognized by Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin for Contributions to the Game; Founded in VA on March 2, 1925, MAPGA is 1 of 41 Sections of the PGA of America

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle Atlantic Section of the PGA of America (MAPGA), the leading authority on the game and business of golf in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, today commemorated the 100th Anniversary of the organization’s establishment on March 2nd, 1925.As part of the commemoration, Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin recognized March 2nd, 2025 as the “CENTENNIAL OF THE MIDDLE ATLANTIC SECTION OF THE PROFESSIONAL GOLFERS’ ASSOCIATION in the COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA,” through an official proclamation that encouraged all Virginians to join in celebrating the milestone and honoring the MAPGA for its enduring contributions to the game of golf and to our communities.“For the past 100 years, the Middle Atlantic PGA and its dedicated PGA of America Golf Professionals have fostered the growth and enjoyment in the game of golf throughout the region, while managing the business operations at hundreds of facilities that serve golfers every day,” said Lynne Hunter, President, Middle Atlantic PGA. “As we commemorate our 100th Anniversary, we are proud and excited to showcase the greatness of PGA of America Golf Professionals through a year-long celebration.”The MAPGA, headquartered in Stafford, Virginia, is one of 41 Sections of The Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA) -– one of the world’s largest sports organizations -- and consists of over 1,200 members and associates located throughout the Middle Atlantic region, who oversee the experience and enjoyment the game offers for nearly 1 million golfers who play more than 16.5 million rounds each year.In addition, as player development remains a driving force in the golf industry, the MAPGA provides a wide variety of programs and assistance to support its members who teach the game, promote goodwill, and share the game’s values with their golfing customers and communities, as well as help raise over $6 million annually for local charities.In representing the PGA of America in the Middle Atlantic region, MAPGA Members are part of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who are expert coaches, operators and business leaders. Today, the PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, NC, and the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, which is one of the world’s foremost sporting events.For the past 100 years, the MAPGA has been at the forefront of growing the game throughout the Middle Atlantic Region and has been responsible for hundreds of milestone events and key developments that have shaped the golf landscape over the decades. During that time, 23 Major golf championships have been held in the Middle Atlantic region, including 3 PGA Championships; 1 Sr. PGA Championship; 10 Women’s PGA Championships; 4 U.S. Opens; 2 Sr. U.S. Opens; and 3 Sr. Women’s U.S. Opens.In shaping the organization’s history, 3 MAPGA Members were elected and served as President of the PGA of America on the national level, including: Max Elbin from 1966-1968, William Clarke from 1973-1974, and Allen Wronowski from 2011-2012.As the MAPGA heads into a new century they are led by Lynne Hunter who was elected the first female President in the Association’s history in 2024. Hunter, who is the MAPGA’s 51st President dating back to 1925, is a resident of Laurel, Md., and serves as the Director of Golf at Kenwood Golf & Country Club, in Bethesda, Md.“Our goal with the MAPGA Centennial is to create a year-long commemoration that tells a story of the people and programs that have defined the game and business of golf for 100 years in the Middle Atlantic Region,” said Jon Guhl, Executive Director, Middle Atlantic PGA. “Today is a special day for our MAPGA Professionals, past and present, who are leaders and experts in the game for the past century.”For more information on the Middle Atlantic PGA, visit www.mapga.com About the Middle Atlantic PGA SectionThe Middle Atlantic PGA Section (MAPGA), located in Stafford, Virginia, is one of 41 Sections of The Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA), headquartered in Frisco, Texas. The MAPGA has been a part of The PGA since 1925 and consists of over 1,200 members and associates in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia and small portions of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. There are over 900,000 golfers playing more than 16.5 million rounds of golf a season in the Middle Atlantic region. As player development remains a driving force in the golf industry, the MAPGA provides a wide variety of programs and assistance to support its members who teach the game, promote goodwill and share the game’s values to their golfing customers and their communities in general. Locally, MAPGA Professionals assist in raising over $6 million annually for charities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.