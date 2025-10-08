MAPGA PGA Pro David Hutsell Wins 2025 Section Championship and Qualifies for '26 PGA Professional National Championship

David Hutsell

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Middle Atlantic PGA Golf Professional, David Hutsell, a resident of Lutherville, MD, and the Lead PGA Instructor at Baltimore Country Club, has captured the 2025 MAPGA Section Championship, and thus qualified for the 2026 PGA Professional National Championship, which will be held April 26-29 at iconic Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, in Bandon, OR.Hutsell will lead a team of MAPGA professionals to Bandon Dunes. Also qualifying for the PGA Professional National Championship are : Taylor Babcock (Mt. Vernon CC), Steve Delmar (Columbia CC), Bill Fedder (Club at Glenmore), Kyle Fuller (CC of Virginia), Larkin Gross (Westwood CC), Alex Hoffman (Columbia CC), Billy Hoffman (Westwood CC), Ian McConnell (CC of Fairfax), Jay Newcomb (Eagle’s Nest CC), Josh Speight (Club at Viniterra), Rupe Taylor (Virginia Beach National), and Brett Wagner (Reston National GC).With his victory, Hutsell claimed his fourth MAPGA Section Championship, coming 10 years after his third Section Championship win in 2015. Hutsell also broke a nine-year streak of first-time winners of this event, with his one shot victory over fellow MAPGA Golf Professional Ian McConnell (CC of Fairfax), and finished with a three-day total score of -5, playing at both Bethesda Country Club and Lakewood Country Club. In fact Hutsell shot all three rounds under par, with a 69-69-71. His second round 3-under par 69 at Lakewood in the rain was considered the round of the tournament and propelled him to victory.In capturing the 2025 MAPGA Section Championship, Hutsell joins fellow MAPGA Golf Professional Rick Schuller as a 4-time winner of the event, trailing only Charlie Bassler who was a 5-time winner in the 1950s. The victory also qualifies Hutsell for a spot in the 2026 PGA Professional National Championship, where he will compete against 312 fellow PGA of America Golf Professionals in an event where the Top 20 finishers earn their way into the 2026 PGA Championship, one of golf’s four Major Championships, which will take place May 14-17 at historic Aronimink Golf Club, in Newtown Square, PA.“The Middle Atlantic PGA salutes David Hutsell on his fourth Section Championship win,” said Jon Guhl, Executive Director, Middle Atlantic PGA. ”David is a tremendous player and not only represents us so well throughout the Middle Atlantic Region, but also on the national level. In addition to his win at the 2011 PGA National Professional Championship, he has now qualified again to play against the country’s best PGA of America Golf Professionals in the Association's prestigious National Championship. This is a tremendous honor and we wish him the best of luck next year.”For more information on the Middle Atlantic PGA, visit www.mapga.com About the Middle Atlantic PGA SectionThe Middle Atlantic PGA Section (MAPGA), located in Stafford, Virginia, is one of 41 Sections of The Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA), headquartered in Frisco, Texas. The MAPGA has been a part of The PGA since 1925 and consists of over 1,200 members and associates in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia and small portions of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. There are over 900,000 golfers playing more than 16.5 million rounds of golf a season in the Middle Atlantic region. As player development remains a driving force in the golf industry, the MAPGA provides a wide variety of programs and assistance to support its members who teach the game, promote goodwill and share the game’s values to their golfing customers and their communities in general. Locally, MAPGA Professionals assist in raising over $6 million annually for charities.

