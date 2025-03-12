KataCurv Brings Professional-Grade Windshield Cleaning to the Masses with Unique Curved Design

Now, anyone can achieve a crystal-clear windshield using just dish soap and water - no special formulas needed.” — Ninja Window Cleaning

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move set to disrupt the automotive care industry, NinjaWindowCleaning , an Arizona-based window cleaning and pressure washing company, has unveiled the KataCurv - a patented curved windshield squeegee that promises to end the frustration of streaky windshields for millions of drivers.The KataCurv, the result of over 18 months of development, features an innovative design that contours to modern windshields, delivering a streak-free clean that has long eluded traditional flat squeegees. This 8-inch wide tool effectively tackles the hazy film, build-up, and grime that have been the bane of drivers everywhere."We created the KataCurv to bring professional-grade cleaning to every driver," said the owners of NinjaWindowCleaning. "Now, anyone can achieve a crystal-clear windshield using just dish soap and water - no special formulas needed."The user-friendly KataCurv comes complete with microfiber towels and instructional videos, allowing car owners to achieve a "back to glass" clean at home without specialized equipment or services. This accessibility could potentially reduce accidents caused by poor visibility, aligning with NinjaWindowCleaning's commitment to solutions that blend aesthetics with functionality.The dual-sided KataCurv works on both windshield surfaces and flat glass like mirrors. Its removable handle protects the rubber blade for compact storage, while compatibility with standard replacement rubber ensures easy maintenance.As of today, the KataCurv is available for purchase on the official website www.windshieldsqueegee.com . The site offers comprehensive details about the product's features, benefits, and usage instructions, along with customer testimonials and reviews.With this launch, NinjaWindowCleaning has not only expanded its offerings beyond traditional window and pressure washing services but has also positioned itself at the forefront of innovative cleaning solutions in the automotive care industry.About Ninja Window Cleaning LLCFounded in 2014, Ninja Window Cleaning LLC is dedicated to helping their community through exceptional window cleaning and pressure washing services, backed by education and advice. Their mission is to create extremely satisfied customers who refer them, by consistently delivering great quality no matter the job. They employ effective methods and ensure a deep clean each time, making each cleaning last as long as possible. With over a decade of experience, they service small houses to large hotels and car dealerships. For more information visit www.ninjawindowcleaning.com or www.windshieldsqueegee.com

