Altitude Trampoline Park Launches in West Palm Beach with Grand Opening Celebration

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altitude Trampoline Park , a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in West Palm Beach. Join the celebration on March 15th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 4340 Okeechobee Blvd K-103 in the Cross County Plaza.The grand opening party will feature a host of exciting activities, free Chick-fil-A to the first 150 memberships purchased, a raffle with the grand prize of a Free One Year Membership, a TV, and a birthday party package, entertainment, and other great giveaways.This new West Palm Beach Park is operated by ATP Florida, the experienced team behind the successful Altitude Trampoline Park locations in Spring Hill, Bradenton, Sanford and Kissimmee. Leading the operations and management is Grady Hinchman, a seasoned professional with over 12 years of experience in franchise development and regional operations.Hinchman, a former professional athlete, brings a wealth of expertise, having previously served as Director of Operations at Planet Fitness and earning numerous accolades within the Altitude Trampoline Park franchise, including recognition as Franchisee of the Year by the IFA. He is also set to receive the Innovation Award at this year’s Multi-Unit Franchise Conference."The West Palm market is experiencing rapid growth, and we are excited to provide a fantastic destination for families to enjoy," said Grady Hinchman. "The strategic location at the intersection of Okeechobee and Military is a prime spot, and we saw a great opportunity to be a part of this vibrant community."Hinchman also emphasizes the park's focus on creating memorable experiences. "I love seeing kids and families being active together. We love being the location choice for a child's big day and seeing families come together and celebrate is very rewarding," he said. "Our focus is our guests. From the trampolines to the park design, we strive to put ourselves in the socks of our guests and their parents. We have a high bar and want to deliver a best-in-class park."Altitude West Palm Beach boasts over 35,000 square feet of thrilling attractions, including trampolines, a ropes course, multiple interactive games, and a massive soft play. This park has a one-of-a-kind sports court for basketball and soccer as well as an arcade featuring over 25 games. The park's design prioritizes safety and visibility, with a front-to-back and side-to-side line of sight, ensuring parents can easily monitor their children.The West Palm Beach Park will be open every day from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. with fun programs on Friday and Saturday evenings.For more information about Altitude Trampoline Park, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com About Altitude Trampoline ParkAltitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages. Altitude also offers various package options for birthday parties and other special occasions.Altitude Trampoline Park is a proud partner of the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all.To learn more, including park locations, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com

