ProHance Releases Global Productivity Benchmarking Report for 2023 & 2024

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a new-age workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, releases its latest Global Productivity Benchmarking Report for 2023 & 2024. This comprehensive and updated report is an industry gold standard in terms of the data-driven statistics it provides. However, what makes it unique is the comparative analysis of productivity trends across a substantial dataset of 231,000 users across 69 organizations—this enables the report to provide valuable insights into workforce efficiency and performance.The benchmarking study examines key productivity metrics, identifies emerging trends, and delivers data-driven strategies for enterprises looking to optimize workforce performance. With deep analytical insights, this report serves as an essential resource for business leaders, operations heads, and shared services professionals navigating the evolving workplace landscape.ProHance has been publishing a Global Productivity Benchmarking Report for the past two years; but this latest report for 2023 and 2024 throws up some interesting findings - such as how key WorkTime metrics have improved noticeably, and the India and Asia-Pacific regions are significantly ahead of the rest of the world in terms of productivity. Another compelling insight that the study throws up is, that while the majority of productive time is spent on core business applications in leading industries like Healthcare/RCM and BPO/BPM, more than a quarter of the productive time in fast-growing Global Capability Centers is spent on communication tools.The 5.6% improvement in productive hours in 2024 compared to 2023 is significantly higher than the 1.8% increase in logged hours, highlighting how ProHance helps teams work smarter, not just harder.Key Findings from the Report:Increase in Productive Time: The study reveals an overall increase of 24 minutes in productive time from 2023 to 2024, driven by higher logged hours and improved system engagement.Industry Performance Trends: While Healthcare/RCM met the expected productive time benchmark, other industries, including BFSI and IT Services, need to optimize idle time and time away from the system to achieve efficiency gains.Sector-Wide Productivity Growth: Most industry sectors demonstrated an improvement in productive hours, except for Staffing and Real Estate, which experienced a slight decline in 2024.Regional Productivity Insights: India, the Philippines, and the rest of Asia-Pacific outperformed other regions in productive time, while the Americas, Europe, and MEA showed lower efficiency, potentially due to labor regulations or operational inefficiencies.Workforce Deployment Comparison: Large enterprises with over 5,000 users reached the benchmark of 7 hours and 30 minutes of productive time, while smaller deployments still lagged slightly behind.Tool Utilization Trends: The report highlights a strong reliance on business tools in Healthcare/RCM, while collaboration tools were heavily used in BFSI and Global Capability Centers (GCCs), emphasizing the role of virtual team connectivity."By sharing these findings, we want to empower organizations with actionable intelligence to enhance efficiency and drive better business outcomes," said Arvind Sagar , Senior Advisor, ProHance. "This report underscores the power of data-backed decision-making in improving operational effectiveness."About ProHanceProHance is a comprehensive workforce analytics and operations enablement platform that empowers organizations to enhance productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and drive data-backed business strategies. Trusted by over 400,000 users across 25 countries, ProHance provides deep visibility into workforce dynamics, enabling enterprises to make informed decisions for sustainable growth.For more information, visit www.prohance.net or follow us on LinkedIn

