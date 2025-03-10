ABBL Bangkok & AMEA Dubai 2025: Transforming the Future of Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics

Bringing together industry leaders, ABBL Bangkok & AMEA Dubai 2025 will foster innovation, collaboration, and business growth in bitumen, base oil and logistics

BANGKOK , THAILAND, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated 1st Asia Bitumen, Base Oil & Lubricants (ABBL) Conference & Exhibition in Bangkok, co-organized by Petrosil and Enmore on April 24th in Bangkok, and the 5th AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention & Exhibition in Dubai, organized by Petrosil Group on October 29th in Dubai will serve as the premier industry gatherings of 2025. These landmark events will connect key decision-makers, refiners, traders, and supply chain professionals from across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, India, and China, facilitating high-value networking, market insights, and deal-making opportunities.

Unparalleled Insights into the Global Bitumen & Base Oil Sectors

ABBL Bangkok 2025, co-hosted by Petrosil and Enmore, will feature expert-led discussions on major industry topics, including:

Innovations in bitumen technology and packaging solutions

Sustainability in lubricants and next-generation fuel alternatives

Supply chain disruptions and trade flow dynamics across key regions

The emerging role of AI in pricing intelligence and logistics optimization

Key insights into India’s infrastructure-driven bitumen demand

China’s evolving base oil sourcing strategies and its impact on global markets

With rapid industrial expansion and rising infrastructure investments, the demand for bitumen, lubricants, and logistics solutions continues to surge across high-growth economies. ABBL Bangkok 2025 will offer critical market intelligence, ensuring that businesses stay ahead of shifting trends and emerging opportunities.

Booming Bitumen & Base Oil Demand Across Asia & the Middle East

Asia and the Middle East continue to dominate the global bitumen and base oil trade, driven by megaprojects, industrial growth, and expanding transportation networks.

India: One of the world's fastest-growing bitumen markets, fueled by government-led infrastructure projects, smart cities, and road development.

Southeast Asia: Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are rapidly evolving into major trading hubs, with rising demand for premium lubricants and bitumen products.

Middle East: A key supplier and exporter of base oils and bitumen, leveraging advanced refining capabilities and growing trade ties with China, India, and Africa.

China: Continues to be a global demand driver, with increasing investments in automotive production, industrial lubricants, and large-scale infrastructure.

As markets evolve and trade corridors shift, ABBL Bangkok and AMEA Dubai will provide a strategic platform for industry stakeholders to collaborate, explore investment opportunities, and shape the future of the sector.

Event Details & Highlights

📍 ABBL Bangkok 2025 – April 24, 2025 | Siam Kempinski Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand

📍 AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention & Exhibition – Dubai 2025 – October 29, 2025 | Conrad Dubai, UAE

🚀 Key Features:

✔ Expert panel discussions & keynote addresses by industry pioneers

✔ Market deep-dives on pricing, supply chain shifts, and regulatory policies

✔ Premier networking opportunities with refiners, traders, and logistics professionals

✔ Dedicated exhibition showcasing cutting-edge innovations and services

✔ Focus on digital transformation and AI applications in the industry

Who Should Attend?

These global summits will bring together a highly targeted audience, including:

✔ Refiners & Blenders – Expanding industry connections with buyers and traders

✔ Traders & Distributors – Exploring new market trends and supply strategies

✔ Logistics & Shipping Companies – Optimizing trade routes and transportation models

✔ Infrastructure & Road Construction Firms – Understanding raw material procurement dynamics

✔ Lubricants & Additives Manufacturers – Identifying new business collaborations

✔ Government & Regulatory Representatives – Evaluating policies and industry standards

✔ Investors & Market Analysts – Assessing high-growth opportunities in the region

Petrosil’s Global Industry Influence

With a strong market presence in the UAE and India, Petrosil has established itself as a trusted leader in business intelligence, market analytics, and global industry events. The company’s proprietary data platforms, digital marketplaces, and industry reports continue to serve as essential tools for businesses navigating the evolving commodity landscape.

Reserve Your Spot Today

With limited sponsorship and exhibition opportunities available, industry leaders are encouraged to secure their participation early to maximize brand visibility and business development opportunities.

For more information and registration details:

🌍 Visit:www.abblconferences.com and www.amea-conventions.com



