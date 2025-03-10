Kumyang Secures StoreDot License to Scale Production of Advanced EV Battery Cells

StoreDot Cylindrical Cells StoreDot Kumyang signing ceremony StoreDot-Kumyanf 4695 spec

Collaboration Enables First Mass Production of XFC Cylindrical Cells, Ushering in a New Era of EV Fast Charging

We are incredibly excited to integrate StoreDot's XFC technology into our cylindrical cell production. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to cutting-edge EV batteries.” — Kwang-Ji Ryu, Kumyang CEO

HERZELYIA, ISRAEL, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot , the pioneer of extreme fast charging ( XFC ) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), and Kumyang , a leading Korean battery manufacturer announced a landmark licensing agreement to bring XFC cylindrical cells to mass production. Kumyang will license StoreDot’s ground-breaking XFC technology and implement it in their cylindrical cell production lines, focusing on the large format 4680 family.StoreDot expects these cylindrical cells to match the groundbreaking performance of its XFC technology already delivered in prismatic and pouch formats, repeatedly and consecutively charging from 10-80% state of charge in just 10 minutes. Initial testing of the 4695 format has shown exceptional results, with a projected cycle life of more than 1,000 charging cycles at standard charge rates. Furthermore, these cells boast a volumetric energy density exceeding 800 Wh/L, offering a transformative solution for various industries.This agreement follows a successful joint program where StoreDot and Kumyang collaborated to optimize cell design, achieving state-of-the-art performance results at Kumyang’s facility. The teams focused on delivering high energy density alongside XFC capabilities, a critical combination for widespread EV adoption.This licensing agreement marks a significant milestone as it enables the first mass production of XFC in cylindrical cells. This will empower EV OEMs worldwide to offer vehicles capable of significantly faster charging time without compromising the EV range, thus addressing a key consumer concern and accelerating the transition to electric mobility.“This license agreement is an important milestone for StoreDot that will make our XFC technology available in the cylindrical format, in addition to the pouch and prismatic formats currently available,” said Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot. “This license agreement with Kumyang is a pivotal step towards making XFC technology accessible to key EV OEMs awaiting our XFC technology in cylindrical format, ultimately enabling drivers to spend less time charging and more time on the road.”"This partnership with StoreDot represents a significant leap forward for Kumyang and the entire EV battery industry," said Kwang-Ji Ryu, CEO of Kumyang. "We are incredibly excited to integrate StoreDot's revolutionary XFC technology into our 4680 cylindrical cell production. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge battery solutions that empower the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. By combining StoreDot's groundbreaking fast-charging capabilities with our manufacturing expertise, we are poised to deliver high-performance, long-lasting cylindrical cells that will redefine the EV charging experience."About StoreDot:StoreDot is a pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology that overcomes the major barrier to mass EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. StoreDot has developed breakthrough technology that dramatically reduces EV charging times, enabling the addition of 100 miles of range in just five minutes.Through its '100inX' product roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology delivers ‘Range on Demand™: 100 miles charged in 5 minutes in 2024, 100 miles in 4 minutes in 2026, and 100 miles in 3 minutes by 2028. StoreDot's strategic investors and partners include BP, Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, and TDK.About Kumyang:Kumyang is a leading Korean battery manufacturer specializing in the development and production of high-quality battery cells. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, Kumyang is committed to providing advanced battery solutions for a variety of applications, including electric vehicles. Kumyang has established itself as a key player in the battery materials and cell manufacturing sector, with a proven track record of producing reliable and high-performance batteries. Their expertise includes the production of various battery types, and they are rapidly expanding their capabilities to meet the growing demand for advanced energy storage solutions, particularly in the burgeoning EV market.

