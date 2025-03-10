Chester County Lincoln University Alumni to Host 10th Annual Jazz Awards Luncheon

2025 Jazz Awards Honorees

Elegant Fundraising Event Set for March 22, 2025

MENDENHALL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chester CountyThe Chester County Chapter of the Lincoln University Alumni Association is excited to announce its 10th Annual Jazz Awards Luncheon , a hallmark event celebrating excellence and community impact. This year’s luncheon will take place on March 22, 2025, at the beautiful Mendenhall Inn, with doors opening at 10:30 AM and the program commencing promptly at 11:30 AM.This flagship fundraising event promises an elegant atmosphere filled with live jazz performances, a delectable lunch, and an inspirational program dedicated to honoring distinguished individuals from Lincoln University and the surrounding community.We are proud to announce our 2025 honorees, each recognized for their remarkable achievements and contributions:• Jordan Denson, Ph.D., '09 – Assistant Professor of Pan-Africana Studies, Lincoln University• Kenny Lattimore – Acclaimed R&B Singer-Songwriter• Bertram Lawson II, '98 – President and CEO of YWCA Greater Brandywine• Jerry Poe – Author, Entrepreneur, Coach from Kennett Square• Kania Pollock, '23 – 2022 Women's CIAA Champion and Assistant Coach, Lincoln University• Terry Vodery, '89 – Entrepreneur and former President and CEO of United Way of Southern Chester County• Men's and Women's Basketball CIAA Championship TeamsThese honorees will be celebrated for their outstanding accomplishments and the positive impact they have made in their fields, classrooms, and communities.Adding to the day’s excitement, sensational jazz saxophonist Carl Cornwell, '76, and Friends will return to perform a captivating mix of jazz standards, smooth jazz, and original compositions, ensuring an unforgettable musical experience for all attendees.Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dr. Judith Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund, supporting deserving students at Lincoln University.Tickets for the 10th Annual Jazz Awards Luncheon are now available for purchase on our website: www.aaluchesco.org . Don’t miss the chance to be part of this remarkable celebration of excellence and community spirit. Join us for a day of honor, inspiration, and exceptional jazz!For additional information or media inquiries, please contact the Chester County Lincoln University Alumni Association at info@aaluchesco.org.

