FlyOnE Pty Ltd acquires West Australian Air Charter operator, Setting a New Course Toward Sustainable Aviation

Smartflyer electric passenger plane over Rottnest Island The expanding Lilypad Elevate Decarbonised air charter network of WA FlyOnE Decarbonised Air taxi transferring passengers to Rottnest Island, Western Australia's favourite island getaway location

Australia's decarbonised on demand Micro Airline takes flight as FlyOnE Pty Ltd acquires 30 year+ veteran air charter operator.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyOnE Pty Ltd, a leader in APAC sustainable aviation solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Rottnest Air Taxi, a well-established regional air transport operator serving the iconic Wadjemup (Rottnest) Island route and surrounding areas since 1993.This strategic acquisition includes the transfer of Rottnest Air Taxi’s Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and its entire fleet of aircraft, enhancing FlyOnE’s operational capabilities and strengthening its position in the regional aviation market.The acquisition marks a critical step in FlyOnE’s ambitious plans to expand and optimize air transport services across Australia. By integrating Rottnest Air Taxi’s assets and expertise, FlyOnE aims to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its operations, providing improved connectivity and customer experiences for both local and tourist travellers.A Vision for a Greener FutureFlyOnE’s acquisition of Rottnest Air Taxi to the companies Lilypad Elevate Air Transport network is more than a business expansion; it is a foundational step toward a sustainable aviation future. In addition to decarbonising by offsetting all flight emissions 100x via reforestation programs with Australian Carbon offset provider, Carbon Neutral, the company plans to gradually transition to and expand the acquired fleet to include electric and hybrid aircraft, reducing carbon emissions and setting a new standard for eco-friendly air travel.FlyOnE has secured early serial numbers for a pipeline of over 100 electric and hybrid aircraft in 5 separate air frame formats for decarbonised Pilot training and air transport, with Electric aircraft operations already active in Western Australia since 2019.“We are excited to welcome Rottnest Air Taxi to the FlyOnE family,” said Korum Ellis, CEO of FlyOnE. “This acquisition not only expands our operational footprint but also accelerates our journey toward developing a cleaner, greener aviation industry. We are committed to providing efficient and sustainable air travel options that contribute positively to our environment and local communities.”Seamless Integration and Enhanced OperationsFlyOnE is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition of services as it integrates the Rottnest Air Taxi operations into its portfolio. Working closely with existing staff, regulatory bodies, and stakeholders, FlyOnE will maintain uninterrupted services while preparing to implement technological and operational upgrades aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency, and environmental performance.The company’s long-term vision includes introducing next-generation aircraft technology, which will support FlyOnE’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

