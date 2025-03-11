QCT Showcases AI and HPC Computing Infrastructure at SCA2025

Advancing science and innovation with accelerated server systems

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is excited to announce its participation at SupercomputingAsia 2025 (SCA2025). QCT will be showcasing its latest innovations designed to accelerate AI and HPC workloads, featuring advanced systems powered and/or accelerated by NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD technologies."At QCT, we are committed to advancing the frontiers of data center technology,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “Our participation in SCA2025 underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower supercomputing centers and businesses to harness the full potential of AI and HPC. We are excited to showcase our latest advancements and engage with industry leaders to shape the future of computing."QCT’s Product Showcase at SCA2025 includes:• QuantaGrid S74G-2U: a high-performance server designed for large-scale AI and HPC applications, the QuantaGrid S74G-2U features the NVIDIA MGX architecture and is powered by the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip . This server combines 72 Arm Neoverse V2 cores with the NVIDIA Hopper GPU, connected via NVIDIA NVLink-C2C, to deliver a coherent memory pool optimized for memory-intensive inference and HPC tasks. The modular infrastructure supports multiple system configurations, enhancing flexibility and reducing time to market.• QCT Systems Accelerated by NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 : Featuring the NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip, QCT QuantaGrid servers in the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 combine two Blackwell GPUs and a Grace CPU, scaling up to 72 GPUs and 36 CPUs. This setup offers 30 times faster real-time large language model (LLM) inference and 25 times lower total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to previous generations. With advanced connectivity, energy-efficient liquid cooling, and high scalability, these servers are ideal for demanding AI and data processing tasks.• QuantaGrid D55Q-2U: A versatile 2U server designed for diverse workloads, powered by dual IntelXeon6 processors and featuring 32 DDR5 DIMM slots. This server offers multiple storage options and flexible network configurations, making it ideal for a wide range of applications.• QuantaGrid D74H-7U: Powered by 5th/4th Gen IntelXeonScalable processor families, the D74H-7U features NVIDIA H200 SXM5 8-GPU in a 7U form factor with a modular chassis for better serviceability and increased system uptime. This server is optimized to accelerate training for massive data sets and huge AI models such as natural language processing (NLP), large language models (LLMs), and supercomputing applications.• QuantaGrid D75T-7U: An 8-way GPU server accelerated by AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPUs, the D75T-7U is purpose-built to deliver outstanding performance for AI, LLMs, NLP, and business-critical applications. Powered by dual AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series processors and featuring 24 DDR5 DIMM slots, it is built to handle the most demanding tasks with exceptional speed and efficiency.Join us at SCA2025 at QCT Booth D3 & D4, and attend QCT’s speaking session, "Catalyzing the Convergence of HPC and AI Workloads with a Heterogeneous Acceleration Platform," on March 12, 15:20-15:40 to discover how QCT’s heterogeneous infrastructures accelerate HPC and AI workloads.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

