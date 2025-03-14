Coach,Author,Artist and Conference Speaker Tricia Andreassen Writes With CoAuthors And Hits #1 Best Selling Book

Photo of Best Selling Author and Artist Tricia Andreassen Tricia Andreassen In Media Tricia Andreassen Niche To Network Tricia Speaking On Stage

Elite Co-Authors, Experts In Their Specialized Field, Write Their Practical Insights On Servant Leadership Book That Hits #1 In Multiple Categories

Every moment we spend as servant leaders presents us with a choice: to listen, to encourage, and to support those around us. It's in these simple yet powerful acts that we create a ripple effect.” — Tricia Andreassen

HICKORY NC, NC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute announces that the leadership book " Serving From The Heart ," authored by Stage Speaking Igniter, Corporate Speaker, Retreat Leader and Mastermind Expert, Unstoppable Warrior - Tricia Andreassen , has achieved #1 Best Seller in Multiple Categories. This book also features chapters and coaching insights from Elite Leaders who are experts in their fields of study which provides a wide range of wisdom in regards to how to be a servant leader and how to begin expanding this as a movement. The book features the following CoAuthor contributions from leaders like Coni Meyers, Al Ferreira, Wendy Gunn, Natalie Martin, Jaclyn Michelle Nagle, Cindy Craig Hall, Garrett Milby, and Karen Storey—each bringing unique insights on leadership, resilience, and transformation.Leading this book project is Tricia Andreassen, a globally recognized leadership expert, 12x Best Selling Author, Leadership Coach, Professional Speaker, Life Coach, and Executive Coach with over 50,000 hours of coaching experience. Her background is vast from therapeutic art work with youth in trauma to women overcoming chronic pain to building multi-million dollar brands at the boardroom table and much more. She is proud to announce this book that dives deep into the principles of servant leadership in various settings. This growing approach emphasizes prioritizing the growth and well-being of teams and communities, fostering environments of trust, empathy, and collaboration, contrasting the traditional models that focus on authority and hierarchy.Tricia Andreassen has worked on and behind some of the largest broadcasting stages in the world. She sang on stage at Keller Williams International a song she wrote on a notebook page while on a plane to CEO Gary Keller. Later that year she performed it LIVE in front of several thousand. Andreassen has been certified in Ethical Influence through Dr. Robert Caldini, certified DISC Consultant and Trainer, certified with John Maxwell Leadership, and certified through the Center of Executive Coaching (ACSTH) approved by the International Coaching Federation. Her passion is to serve others who have a story within them to know that it is important, their story matters and transform that story into a message of impact on and off the stage."In today's rapidly evolving world, the need for leaders who serve selflessly has never been greater," says Andreassen. "This book offers insights from high-achieving thought leaders who have shared their perspectives on how to embrace service leadership, cultivating positive work teams and enriching community cultures that lead to great success. Their personal experiences on who have been their mentors which have helped them become servant leaders is truly inspiring.""Serving From The Heart: Faith Driven Stories and Transformative Strategies for Servant Leadership and Lasting Impact" provides readers with practical strategies to implement servant leadership principles in personal and professional realms. At the end of each chapter, there are questions for the reader which allows them to jot down their own notes. To request more information on our authors featured in this book visit CPLI.comThe Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute, led by CEO/Founder Tricia Andreassen, executed strategic marketing initiatives that fueled the book's success. Operational for nearly a decade, it has multiple divisions, including AI Content Marketing Platform called InterfusionProAI.com focused on helping content creators and small business owners get their message out while saving tons of time and eliminating the need of hiring additional staff or virtual assistants which in turn saves extensive money immediately. Success Mastery University is Tricia's passion for bringing Master Level Performers in their field It focuses on providing Business Masterclasses, Personal Growth Masterclasses, Community Meetup for Active Strategy Sessions, and a Comprehensive Marketing Template Vault. Inside the University there are sub-academies that partner with CLPLI's dedication to elevating leaders globally through platforms for authorship, digital content creation, and personal development which sets it apart in the coaching, training, and publishing industry. They offer the Author Authority Blueprint, Book Elevate Framework, FastTrack Course System and much more. Visit CLPLI.com or InterfusionProAI.com and send a message for more information on a demo.Tricia Andreassen also has a passion for art in addition to her songwriting and singing. She has art featured in galleries and her professional art website is located at www.ArtByTricia.com . To inquire about Tricia Andreassen speaking for your organization, please visit http://www.Tricia Andreassen.com http://LiveLifeUnstoppable.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.