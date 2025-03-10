Jesus Chrysler Supercar Gets Fans Two-Steppin' With ‘Two Sticks²’

Arizona ALT Rock Royalty Jesus Chrysler Supercar Return After Two Decades Two Sticks² Cover Art

Two Sticks² Is A Countryfied, Two-Step, Crawfish Boil In Your Ears

Two Sticks² is a countryfied, two-step, crawfish boil in your ears” — guitarist, Mr. Fantastical

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following their explosive return last fall, Jesus Chrysler Supercar firmly re-established themselves as a leading voice in the alternative rock genre, garnering over 1 million audio and video streams. Their breakout single, Two Sticks (Dynamite), captivated global audiences, connecting the band with a new generation of rock fans.Now, Jesus Chrysler Supercar is back with a fresh, reimagined version of that hit single: Two Sticks² . Mixed by legendary producer Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, KISS, The Call), Two Sticks² is a "countryfied, two-step, crawfish boil in your ears," says guitarist Mr. Fantastical.With its vibrant, gritty energy, Two Sticks² tells a "love story" — a snapshot of the unforgettable moment in the tale of Bonnie and Clyde. "Like many dysfunctional relationships, arguments pop up at the worst time. In this case, smack dab in the middle of a bank robbery. Bonnie is feeling unappreciated and unloved. Clyde is trying to reassure her...she's his 'July Lightning Rod.' Hotter than a firecracker!" says singer Mitch Steele.Recently featured in a deep-dive interview with Phoenix New Times , the band's momentum continues to soar, reaching new heights. In the interview, the band reflects on their storied past while looking ahead to the future, with exciting plans to release their first new album in 25 years this summer.Jesus Chrysler Supercar is back, and they're just getting started. Check out https://jcsupercar.com for merch, music & more.ABOUT:One of Arizona’s most celebrated bands of the 1990s, Jesus Chrysler Supercar dominated the Phoenix Alternative Rock scene for nearly a decade. During their meteoric rise these local legends shared the stage with some of the biggest bands of the era including Radiohead, No Doubt, Stone Temple Pilots, Deftones, Korn, Cheap Trick and many more.In 2024, Jesus Chrysler Supercar celebrated their 30th anniversary by introducing a new generation to their 3 classic albums – Supercar (Hay Bailer), Latterday Speedway, Land Speed – which were added to all streaming platforms for the first time. JCS also released their first new music in over two decades with successful singles Two Sticks (Dynamite) and Sludge/Deep Hole.2025 finds JCS preparing to release a brand-new album in the Summer, their first in 25 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.