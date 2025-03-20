TEMPO Networks Announces the New Season of Hot Ones Caribbean with New Host Celebrity Publicist Marie Driven

New Host Marie Driven

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEMPO Networks is thrilled to announce Marie “Driven” Theodore as the new host of Hot Ones Caribbean . This season promises to be the most dynamic yet, with a bold "One Caribbean" theme celebrating the diversity, unity, and vibrant culture of the region. In honor of TEMPO’s 20th anniversary, the next season will explore the flavors, landscapes, and featured talent from across the Caribbean.The regional adaptation of the hit global series Hot Ones, was launched in 2021 and since the debut, Hot Ones Caribbean has captivated audiences with its sizzling format and locations. Season one was filmed in Trinidad and Tobago, home of the infamous scorpion pepper, followed by Jamaica and its fiery Scotch Bonnet, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where hot sauce runs the road. This year, the series reaches new heights, uniting the region through its "One Caribbean" vision for the new season.Adding to the excitement, Haitian-American businesswoman, celebrity publicist and media personality Marie Driven will join Hot Ones Caribbean as the new host. Marie Driven brings her dynamic personality, super engaging vibe and passion for Caribbean culture to the hot table – and as a lover of Hot Pepper Sauce, she can take the heat!"The new season is not just about the spice; it's about showcasing the regional identity, rich diversity and unity of the Caribbean," said Frederick A. Morton, Jr., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of TEMPO Networks. "We are thrilled to have Marie step into this role and celebrate the dynamic stories, flavors, and people that make our region so vibrant." Marie Driven shared her enthusiasm: “This partnership with TEMPO Networks is a testament to the power of collaboration and the global appeal of Caribbean talent. I’m honored to bring my love for the Caribbean to such an iconic series.”The hall of fame lineup of hot sauces will test the celebrity guests and push their spice tolerance while sharing captivating stories of their Caribbean connections. This season the show will feature several Hot Pepper Sauce brands, including, Wicked Smart, a hot sauce recognized for combining the sweetness of tropical fruits with a fiery kick of scotch bonnet peppers and Mama Maisa's Pepper Sauce known for its use of fresh herbs, fiery peppers, and a hint of island spices; it’s the epitome of homemade Caribbean heat, bringing authenticity to every bite.The new season of Hot One’s Caribbean heads to production this Spring and will heat up the summer, broadcasting on TEMPO Cable TV, Youtube and its digital streaming platform, TEMPO+, bringing the Caribbean's iconic landscapes, fiery flavors, and fascinating stories to a global audience. Fans can look forward to a thrilling lineup of celebrity guests, tantalizing hot sauces, and unforgettable conversations.About TEMPO NetworksTEMPO Networks is the leading media, entertainment, and production company capturing Caribbean lifestyle and culture worldwide. With its flagship 24/7 linear cable television station broadcasting throughout the Caribbean and the USA to over 5 million viewers and popular Youtube channel, TEMPO produces dynamic lifestyle content, including travel, music, cuisine, and pop culture. TEMPO’s streaming platform, TEMPO+, offers exclusive on-demand programming celebrating all things Caribbean.About Marie “Driven” TheodoreMarie Driven is a Haitian American entrepreneur and media personality, with a PR agency in Brooklyn, NY. Early in her career, she navigated the entertainment industry as the voice of the Caribbean in the United States, representing top Caribbean talent such as dancehall (now gospel) artist Marion Hall (Lady Saw), Sting Jamaica, and Mr. Vegas. Over time, her clientele diversified, including athletes, reality TV personalities, fashion brands, filmmakers, political candidates, and other high-profile professionals.###

