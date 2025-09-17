From the Bronx to the World: DJ Boogz Spins Culture, Community, and Change

DJ Boogz

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Straight out of the Bronx, DJ Boogz is making noise on a global scale. Known for his high-energy sets and community-first approach, Boogz has rocked major stages including Roots Picnic, Delaware Reggae Festival, Dear Summer Festival, and the Beach Please Festival in Romania—bringing his infectious sound to international crowds spanning Europe, the Caribbean, and South America.But beyond the turntables, Boogz is turning heads with his groundbreaking Principal for a Day initiative. Backed by Hot 97, the program invites artists such as Bobby Shmurda, Lola Brooke, Yung Bleu, and Zeddy Will to step into schools as guest principals for the day—sparking inspiration, motivation, and connection with students. The initiative has quickly become a powerful model of how hip-hop and education can unite to uplift communities.“I’m not just DJing—I’m building something bigger. From schools to stages, from books to brands, it’s all about creating moments that move people and represent the Bronx on a global level,” says DJ Boogz (Derrick Palacios).That mission also extends into publishing, where Boogz made his authorial debut with I Can Speak Spanish Too , a children’s book that celebrates bilingual pride and Afro-Latino identity. As a cultural connector, Boogz is shaping the sound of what’s next. He teamed up with Latin trap pioneer Lito Kireno on the independent release Pineapple, which racked up more than 2 million streams in its first week. His growing portfolio also includes collaborations with Def Jam, Atlantic, and Sony, plus brand partnerships such as RtA x Jim Jones.From the Bronx to the world stage, DJ Boogz isn’t just building a brand—he’s leading a movement.About Principal for a Day (Series)Principal for a Day is a groundbreaking youth-centered series where chart-topping artists, cultural icons, and community leaders step into the role of school principal for one day. Each episode blends entertainment with mentorship, giving students a unique experience filled with surprise classroom visits, hallway patrols, motivational talks, and authentic conversations. At its core, Principal for a Day bridges culture and education, bringing today’s most influential voices directly to the next generation. The series inspires students through real-life stories, celebrates school pride, and creates unforgettable moments of empowerment, laughter, and connection.###

