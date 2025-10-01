TEMPO Network’s Hot Ones Caribbean Premieres Oct. 10th featuring Soca Legend, Denise ‘Saucy Wow’ Belfon, ‘Yuh Hearr’

Denise Belfon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEMPO Networks, the Caribbean’s leading media, lifestyle, and entertainment brand, proudly announces the premier of Hot Ones Caribbean – “ALL AH WE” Edition in celebration of TEMPO’s milestone 20th Anniversary. The season promises the hottest Caribbean hot sauces, the boldest celebrity guests, and unfiltered, laughter-filled conversation — all seasoned with TEMPO’s signature cultural pride.Legendary soca icon Denise “Saucy Wow” Belfon will officially kick off the season as the first guest of Hot Ones Caribbean on October 10th . Known for electrifying performances and timeless hits like “Saucy Baby,” “Wining Queen,” and the global smash “Work (Put Yuh Back In It),” Belfon has been a defining force in soca for over two decades.Belfon is also the powerhouse voice behind the season’s sizzling theme song, “Hot Ones,” which she created exclusively for the “ALL AH WE” Edition. The fiery anthem is a celebration of Caribbean unity, culture, and resilience, infused with pulsating soca rhythms and bold lyrics that embody both the spirit of TEMPO and the heat of the show.“TEMPO has always been a champion of Caribbean culture, and it’s an honor to celebrate its 20th anniversary with this anthem,” said Belfon. “I poured all my love for the Caribbean — the spice, the unity, the vibes — into it.. And trust meh… we hotter than dem!” Her collaboration with TEMPO reflects a long-standing bond, as she has championed the Network’s mission since its earliest days.Frederick Morton Jr., Founder & CEO of TEMPO Networks, added: “Denise is not just a soca legend — she’s family. Having her as our very first guest on this celebratory season of Hot Ones Caribbean and the voice of the theme song is a full-circle moment. It represents the togetherness we’ve had in promoting our beloved culture. Thank you Saucy, Yuh hearrrrr!!”20 Years. One Caribbean. One Vibe. And we still HOTTER THAN DEM!About Denise BelfonBorn in Trinidad & Tobago, Denise Belfon is one of the most dynamic voices in soca music. With a career spanning more than 20 years, she has headlined international stages, delivered countless classics, and inspired fans worldwide with her unapologetic Caribbean spirit and unique voice and persona. There’s no one quite like Saucy!About TEMPO NetworksFounded in 2005 by Frederick Morton Jr., TEMPO Networks is the premier media and entertainment platform dedicated to Caribbean culture. Reaching millions through cable, digital, and social platforms, TEMPO continues to Elevate, Educate, and Inspire audiences worldwide.Licensing Inquiries: press@temponetworks.comPR Inquiries: Marie Driven Theodore / Playbook MG / marie@playbookmg.com###

