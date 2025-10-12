Chuks Collins Leads African Fashion Pavilion NYC Activation and African Fashion Council Student Designer Competition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the creative direction of multidisciplinary artist and designer Chuks Collins , the African Fashion Council (AFC) proudly announces the African Fashion Pavilion NYC Activation — a cultural celebration merging mentorship, innovation, and fashion excellence. The Student Designer Competition invites emerging designers from top fashion institutions to explore the theme “Threads of Eatonville – Past, Present & Forward.”“This activation isn’t just a showcase — it’s a bridge,” says Collins. “It’s about mentorship, storytelling, and legacy-building. From Eatonville to New York, this is our way of connecting the threads between past and future generations of designers.”Applications are open to students currently enrolled in accredited fashion or design programs.Finalists will be selected to present their capsule collections during the NYC showcase in front of press, buyers, stylists, and cultural leaders.The grand prize winner will receive:- A runway slot at the Pan-African Fashion & Food Expo (PAFFE) in 2027- One-on-one mentorship with industry leaders- Feature placement in the PAFFE marketing and media campaign- A $500 production grant and creative development support from AFCSubmissions must include:- 3–5 original sketches or design renderings- A short concept statement (max 250 words)- Proof of enrollmentDeadline: October 15, 2025Application portal: https://theafricanfashioncouncil.org/nyc-activation Presented by AFC and powered by Eatonville Rising – Sacred Ground and Storied Eyes: An Intellectual Journey, a program of the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, Inc. (P.E.C.) , supported in part by the Orange County (Florida) Government’s Arts & Cultural Affairs Program, the NYC Activation honors the legacy of Eatonville, Florida, one of America’s first self-governed Black towns. Through this activation, AFC and Collins reaffirm their mission to amplify diasporic creativity and empower the next generation of designers with tangible opportunities for growth, exposure, and connection.Media requests please contact Marie Driven Theodore at Playbook MG via marie@playbookmg.com.###

