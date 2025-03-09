Most Popular Floorplans with Active Adult Homebuyers: The Madison at Cresswind at Spring Haven

Madison kitchen Madison living room Madison primary suite Madison front exterior Madison island kitchen

Surveys and homes sold identify the Madison as a favorite with 55+ New Home Shoppers

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolter Homes - a leader in developing next-generation, highly amenitized, master-planned active adult communities across the Southeastern United States reports that The Madison floorplan , a 3-bedroom new home design available at Cresswind at Spring Haven in Newnan, is currently trending as one of the most popular floorplans the company builds in the Atlanta area. Based on recent homebuyer surveys and the total number of Madison homes sold to date, the Madison floor plan is attractive for its flexibility with more than two dozen structural options, spacious and open-concept design and overall functionality tailored to active adult homebuyers.Known for creating intentional home designs that cater to each unique demographic, Kolter Homes prides itself on delivering homes for today’s active adults. The Madison boasts a spacious and versatile layout, ideal for homebuyers seeking function and style.At its core, the one-story Madison plan features a plethora of popular features across its 2,971-total-square-feet including three bedrooms, three baths and a two-car garage. From there, homebuyers enjoy 25 structural options to create their personalized Madison floor plan to suit their specific needs and lifestyle, which they then style at the award-winning on-site Design Studio, selecting from hundreds of flooring, cabinet, countertop, and finish options.The centrally located island kitchen sits at the heart of the Madison, with the neighboring great room and dining area providing plenty of space for casual or formal living and entertaining. In addition, the adjacent flex space can be utilized in a variety of ways, such as a formal dining room, a fitness room, a private study, a fourth bedroom or a full in-law suite.With the secondary bedrooms at the front of the Madison, the owner’s suite is off the great room at the home’s rear. Standout features of the primary suite include a tray ceiling, a spa-like bath with split vanities and a wraparound walk-in closet with the option to add a laundry hamper pass-through to the laundry room or access to a private sleep suite - perfect for night owls or those whose partners tend to snore.Additional structural options include a sunroom, a four-foot rear extension of the home, second-floor bonus room configurations and a daylight basement, per homesite. Like all homes at Cresswind at Spring Haven, The Madison also maximizes volume with increased window square footage and ceiling heights at 11’4 in living areas and 14” in the foyer.Cresswind at Spring Haven is a vibrant, amenity-rich community that supports today’s active adult lifestyle. In addition to thoughtfully designed homes, residents will enjoy a variety of onsite amenities, including a lakeview clubhouse, currently under construction, with a relaxing lounge area, an arts and crafts room, a social and game room, event spaces and group fitness options in either the cardio studio or the cutting-edge Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center powered by EGYM.Planned outdoor amenities at Cresswind at Spring Haven include pickleball and tennis courts, a resort-style pool with sundeck and sun shelves, access to the community’s two lakes, an event lawn and inviting spaces for outdoor socializing. Moreover, Cresswind at Spring Haven will include a full-time, on-site lifestyle director to oversee social clubs, events and activities - another resident-only amenity, unique to Cresswind active adult communities.To ensure active adult homebuyers have sufficient design options, selections and upgraded finishes to choose from, Cresswind at Spring Haven features 12 regionally-inspired single-family home design plans priced from the mid-$300,000s to $800,000s. Upon completion, the new active adult Newnan community will feature 700 homes.Prospective buyers seeking the 55+ lifestyle at Cresswind at Spring Haven are invited to visit www.CresswindSpringHaven.com for more information. The model home park, showcasing 11 beautifully decorated model homes, is open daily for tours at 24 Catalina Court in Newnan.For complete details regarding new active adult opportunities from Kolter Homes throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, visit www.Cresswind.com About Cresswind at Spring HavenCresswind at Spring Haven is a premier active adult community in Newnan, Georgia, designed by Kolter Homes. Focused on creating a lifestyle emphasizing health, fitness and social engagement, Cresswind communities offer thoughtfully designed homes, resort-style amenities, and a vibrant social environment for adults 55 and older.Prospective buyers interested in the 55+ lifestyle Cresswind offers at Spring Haven are encouraged to visit CresswindSpringHaven.com.For complete details regarding new active adult opportunities from Kolter Homes, visit www.Cresswind.com The Kolter Group LLC, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment, based in Delray Beach, Florida. Led by CEO Robert “Bobby” Julien, the Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kolter”) includes four residential development business units. Kolter has sponsored over $26 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).● Kolter has completed 84 residential projects, delivering over 23,000 units.● Kolter has current investment in 80 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 56,000 units.Kolter Homes LLC, together with its affiliates (together with its affiliates, “Kolter Homes”), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $12.9 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.● Kolter Homes has completed 17 projects, delivering over 7,000 residences.● Kolter Homes has current investment in 26 projects expected to deliver a total of over 19,000 residences.

