Jim Chapman Construction Group Expands Headquarters    

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a year of significant growth and new project momentum, Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG) has expanded its headquarters at 2700 Cumberland Parkway. The company moved into the expanded office space on November 13, enabling more collaboration among team members.The expansion underscores JCCG’s rapid growth as a general contractor over the past several years. With the launch of Chapco Design Build, a division of JCCG, the contractor needed additional space. The upgraded office space provides a modern, collaborative environment that supports the continued success of all divisions.“This move represents the natural next step in JCCG’s evolution,” said Jim Chapman, President of Jim Chapman Construction Group. “We’ve expanded our team, broadened our services and taken on exciting new projects. Upgrading our office space allows us to keep pace with that momentum and continue delivering at the highest level.”JCCG and Chapco Design Build now share one-half of the building’s main floor, creating an integrated headquarters that enhances communication and efficiency across divisions. The expanded workspace gives team members more room to collaborate and keep projects moving through the pipeline.“Having both organizations working side by side strengthens every aspect of our operation,” said Jim Chapman, President of Jim Chapman Construction Group. “Chapco’s growth has been an incredible success story, and this expansion is a testament to the team’s talent and vision.”Launched in May 2025, Chapco Design Build was established to strengthen JCCG’s ability to deliver turnkey services through its in-house design-build and construction management expertise. By bringing these capabilities under one roof, JCCG can better manage every phase of development, from concept to completion.As JCCG continues to expand its GC platform, Chapco plays a vital role in supporting that growth through a streamlined approach to amenity construction. Recognizing that amenities are a cornerstone of resident satisfaction and retention, this division ensures that each community’s amenities are thoughtfully designed and prioritized for timely completion with the homes. In less than a year, the division has evolved from an internal support arm into a rapidly growing business line with a reputation for precision and efficient service.From pre-construction and design-build to full-service general contracting, JCCG partners with investors to transform raw land into thriving rental communities. Chapco Design Build now leads amenity construction at these developments, including active work in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee, and additional projects in preconstruction.Chapco also specializes in light industrial construction, evidenced by the success of its first Take 5 Oil Change in Milledgeville, Georgia. Its on-time, on-budget completion marks the company’s entry into the quick-service retail construction sector and highlights its ability to create efficient, high-quality builds across multiple sectors.For more information about JCCG, visit www.JimChapmanConstructionGroup.com or call 770-434-3602 (option 2). Learn more about Chapco Design Build at www.ChapcoDesignBuild.com About Jim Chapman Construction Group:Established in 1998, Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG) is a Georgia-based lot development and homebuilding general contractor specializing in multifamily build-to-rent (BTR) solutions. With unparalleled experience, JCCG transforms raw land into thriving residential communities for investors and funds. JCCG is a licensed general contractor in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Indianapolis, Indiana, offering a broad spectrum of services from pre-construction assistance to design-build, construction management or full-service general contracting. For more information, visit www.JimChapmanConstructionGroup.com or call 770-434-3602 (option 2).About Chapco Design Build:Chapco Design Build, a division of Jim Chapman Construction Group, is a commercial general contracting firm specializing in light industrial, retail and amenity complex construction for multifamily and residential communities. Licensed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, Chapco seamlessly integrates site development, architectural design and construction management to deliver high-performing, investment-worthy projects across the Southeast.

