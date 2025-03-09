Submit Release
News Search

There were 98 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,723 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks // Retail Theft - Request for Information

 



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2001600

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brennan McGowan                             

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/08/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green's Ace Hardware

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

VICTIM: Green's Ace Hardware

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 8th at 1320 hours Vermont State Police responded to a retail theft at Green's Ace Hardware in Enosburg, VT. The suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of clothing and left the area in a silver 2013 Ford Escape bearing Vermont registration KAG553. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802 524 5993 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit

 

 

Trooper Brennan McGowan

Williston Barracks

(802) 878-7111

3294 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Albans Barracks // Retail Theft - Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more