St Albans Barracks // Retail Theft - Request for Information





STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2001600 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brennan McGowan STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993 DATE/TIME: 03/08/2023 INCIDENT LOCATION: Green's Ace Hardware VIOLATION: Retail Theft ACCUSED: Unknown VICTIM: Green's Ace Hardware SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 8th at 1320 hours Vermont State Police responded to a retail theft at Green's Ace Hardware in Enosburg, VT. The suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of clothing and left the area in a silver 2013 Ford Escape bearing Vermont registration KAG553. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802 524 5993 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit Trooper Brennan McGowan Williston Barracks (802) 878-7111 3294 St George Rd Williston, VT 05495

