St Albans Barracks // Retail Theft - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001600
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brennan McGowan
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/08/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Green's Ace Hardware
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Green's Ace Hardware
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 8th at 1320 hours Vermont State Police responded to a retail theft at Green's Ace Hardware in Enosburg, VT. The suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of clothing and left the area in a silver 2013 Ford Escape bearing Vermont registration KAG553. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802 524 5993 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit
