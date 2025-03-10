Catch the Magic: Tina Cole Shines Bright as the Newest Star of Nicolas of Palm Beach

Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Tina Cole, Singer

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an electrifying debut, Tina Cole, the newly signed recording artist to Nicolas of Palm Beach, made waves at a local nightclub during her recording sessions. With her enchanting voice and captivating presence, Tina is set to redefine the music scene.

Lisa Pamintuan, president of Nicolas of Palm Beach, couldn't be more excited about their latest talent. "Diva Tina Cole has one of the great voices of our time. Not yet old enough for a drink, she can still dazzle everyone at a party with her surreal appearance," Pamintuan exclaimed.

Nicolas of Palm Beach, a luxury brand that seamlessly blends artistry with fashion, sees this partnership as more than just a promotion; it’s about creating a synergy that resonates. "Brand Ambassadors build awareness for your brand and elevate your promotions. Why not invest in a great undiscovered artist to promote our brand? That’s our marketing direction… Synergy," Pamintuan emphasized.

In a thrilling announcement, Nicolas of Palm Beach revealed that Tina Cole will be singing the title track for their upcoming series, "The Other Side." Pamintuan added, "If you liked Whitney Houston or Celine Dion, you’re in for a treat with our new Diva."

Stay tuned for more updates as Tina Cole prepares to take the music world by storm, bringing her unique talent and charisma to audiences everywhere.

About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

