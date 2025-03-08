MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Gun Offense in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who discharged a firearm in Northeast.



On Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 1:52 p.m., a suspect discharged a handgun in the 900 block of F Street, Northeast, and fled the scene. Officers did not locate a victim or damaged property.



On Thursday, March 6, 2025, 34-year-old Joe Lewis Phoenix of Northwest, D.C., was stopped for a traffic violation. During the investigation, officers established probable cause connecting Phoenix to the 2024 shooting and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Phoenix was charged with Endangerment with a Firearm and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.



CCN: 24065793 ###

