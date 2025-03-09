Zanda Launches New Practice Dashboard to Empower Allied Health Practices

The Practice Dashboard gives insights by appointments, income and new clients Zanda, formerly Power Diary, represents a new era in practice management with innovation and reliability. Zanda takes care of the busy work! Zanda’s all-in-one practice management solution displayed on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, offering seamless scheduling, client management, and communication tools.

A powerful new tool makes it easier than ever for private health practices to track key performance metrics and gain actionable insights to drive growth!

What gets measured gets managed and the Practice Dashboard equips health practitioners to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and ultimately, provide better care to their clients.” — Damien Adler, Zanda Co-Founder

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zanda, a leading provider of practice management software for allied health professionals, has announced the release of its new Practice Dashboard feature. This powerful tool makes it easier than ever to track key performance indicators and gain actionable insights to drive private practice growth.The Practice Dashboard offers a comprehensive overview of critical health practice metrics , including appointments, income, and new client statistics. This allows practice owners to easily monitor performance, identify trends, and make informed decisions.“As the saying goes, what gets measured gets managed,” said Damien Adler, Zanda Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success. “The new Practice Dashboard equips practitioners with the data they need to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and ultimately, provide better care to their clients.”Key features of the Zanda Practice Dashboard include:- Configurable Filtering: Users can filter data by date range, practitioner, and location, providing granular insights into specific areas of their practice.- Comprehensive Reporting: The dashboard offers detailed reports on appointments (attended, not attended, clinical note status), new clients (total and source), and income (invoiced and payments received).- Visual Data Representation: Key metrics are presented through clear and concise graphs and charts, making it easy to understand complex data at a glance.- Detailed Report Access: Users can drill down into specific reports for a more in-depth analysis of the data.Some of the Key Metrics and Report Details include:- Appointments: Track total attended and not attended appointments, as well as the status of clinical notes (no note, draft, completed).- New Clients: Monitor the total number of new clients and their referral sources.- Income: Analyze invoiced amounts and payments received, comparing current and previous periods.For many health practice owners, the 'business' side of the practice is not necessarily their natural focus, but this new dashboard makes it so easy and intuitive that many are reporting benefits straight away. Having visibility to KPIs has multiple benefits for allied health practices including:- Improved Practice Management: Owners can gain a clear understanding of key performance indicators to identify areas for improvement.- Data-Driven Decision Making: Make informed decisions based on accurate and up-to-date data.- Increased Efficiency: Streamline operations and optimize resource allocation.- Enhanced Financial Performance: Monitor income and identify opportunities for growth.The Zanda Practice Dashboard is now available to all customers. To learn more, please visit the Zanda Knowledge Base

