Westminster Barrakcs / Fatal Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B1001494

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Guillaume

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/08/2025 at 0946 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Rockingham

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 33 Northbound

WEATHER: Snowy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Name withheld pending notification of relatives

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: IONIQ 5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Michael Warner

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nelson, New Hampshire

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt

VEHICLE MODEL: 200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to 10+ car crash on I-91 near mile marker 33.4 northbound in the town of Rockingham, Vermont. Two of the vehicles were involved in a fatal crash, with the rest of the vehicles involved in minor and non-life-threatening crashes. Vehicle #1, a 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5, had rear-ended a 2024 Peterbilt 200 series fuel tanker truck, causing severe damage to the Hyundai’s front end. The operator of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene. A woman in the vehicle was transported via ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center along with a juvenile. Another juvenile in the vehicle was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.

Investigation into the crash revealed the operator of the Hyundai failed to stop in time due to icy roadway conditions, rear-ending the stationary tanker truck.

All the other vehicles involved in the various crashes and slide-offs were removed or able to be driven off the interstate.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Westminster Fire Department, Rockingham Fire Department Golden Cross Ambulance, Rescue Inc, Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division, Chester Police, AOT, SG Reed towing, and J&M Auto.

