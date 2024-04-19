Honoring the Divine Feminine: Ancient Indian Goddess India Fest Fashion Show & Vendor Bazaar - Saturday, April 20
Indian Actor Kavi Raz (Pet Cemetary, All I Want for Christmas) has confirmed that he will attend the event.
A celebration of womanhood, culture, and empowerment, featuring a fashion show with celebrity designer Shekhar Rahate and traditional Indian dance performances
Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors of Indian fashion, indulge in delicious Vegan Indian Food and delicacies, and join hands in honoring the divine feminine within us all.”GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA), April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where the voices of women often echo in the background, the Ancient Indian Goddess Fest, also known as India Fest, emerges as a resounding tribute to the power and grace of the feminine spirit. This unique event, which features a Celebrity Fashion Show with world-renowned Indian designer, Shekhar Rahate, tantalizing Indian goddess dance performances, and a vibrant Indian Vendor Bazaar will be held this Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the Sheraton Garden Grove Harbor Hotel near Disneyland. This event transcends mere celebration; it’s a day dedicated to honoring the essence of the divine feminine; from its ancient origins to its empowered present.
A HOMAGE TO THE DIVINE FEMININE
At the heart of the Ancient Indian Goddess Fest lies a profound homage to the Divine Feminine Goddess, celebrated in all her forms. From the nurturing embrace of Mother Earth to the untamed beauty of Mother Nature, every aspect of womanhood is revered and celebrated; from childhood to adulthood. It's a journey from the roots of ancient India to the present, where women and girls stand as empowered beings; embodying courage, beauty, and resilience.
GODDESS FASHION SHOW: REDEFINING BEAUTY AND EXCELLENCE
The highlight of the Ancient Indian Goddess Fest is a spectacular fashion show, curated to showcase the timeless elegance of Indian attire. Prepare to be mesmerized by the extensive intricate details and meaning behind each ensemble as each model and dancer embodies the goddess onstage. Renowned Indian celebrity fashion designer Shekhar Rahate, whose couture designs have graced the red carpets of many prestigious events like the Oscars and the Grammys, will announce present designs from his latest Indian fashion collection. Each ensemble of the new collection is meticulously crafted to evoke the essence of Indian tradition while exuding contemporary flair, ensuring its wearer feels culturally connected and "Red Carpet Ready".
CELEBRITY ATTENDEES AND PRESENTERS
Celebrities confirmed to attend include Veteran actor, director, producer Kavi Raz, as well as celebrity fashion designer, Shekhar Rahate, Dr. Eric Zuley (Axe Body Spray, eZWay Network), James Zuley (Radio Boomers Live, Better Vision for Children), Dr. Dante Sears (Princess Dante, Big Sexy Hair, THRIVE XO), as well as local dignitaries form the city of Garden Grove will be in attendance to present certificate to the performers and volunteers.
EXCLUSIVE TV AND MEDIA COVERAGE
Celebrity Photography Agencies eZWay Images and Annerick Management will be covering the event, as well as eZWay News, Thrive XO Magazine, and So Cal Channel. Come out and don't miss your chance to be interviewed and featured on TV! Event footage and interviews will be aired on So Cal Channel's facebook page and on Roku via eZWay TV.
CULTURAL REVERENCE AND ARTISTRY
The fest isn't just about fashion; it's a celebration of culture and artistry. Classical singers serenade the goddesses of ancient India, invoking their timeless presence. Four classically trained Indian dance companies and schools will grace the stage, performing traditional dance forms that embody courage, beauty, and the essence of femininity. From the intricate movements of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Odissi, to the graceful expressions of Kathak, the performances transport the audience to a realm where culture, female empowerment, and wellness intertwine. Performances by Dr. Sinduri Jayasinghe, Savithri Arts Academy Of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, And Folk Dance, Dr. Malini Krishnamurthi, Natyanjali School Of Bharatnatyam Dance, Nilanjana Banerjee, RDM Studio Of Odissi Dance, Svetlana Tulasi & Dance Company, Professional Hollywood Kathak And Semi-Classical Bollywood Artists, and Sushma Kashyap Pawan, Hindustani Classical Singer And Teacher.
VENDOR BAZAAR: Empowering Female Entrepreneurs
Beyond the glamour and artistry, the Ancient Indian Goddess Fest is committed to empowering women in all aspects of life. The Vendor Bazaar located in the hotel's foyer offers a diverse array of products; Indian fashion, jewelry, accessories, henna, and more, showcasing the creativity and entrepreneurship of female-owned businesses. The event and bazaar also extends its support to mental health and wellness initiatives, partnering with non-profits to raise awareness and offer assistance to those in need. Be prepared to score some truly unique gifts and products for Mother's Day and beyond.
ABOUT THE FOUNDER: Aarti Chopra, A Journey of Healing and Resilience
At the core of the festival is the inspiring story of its founder, Aarti Chopra, who has experienced major setbacks and challenges over the last fourteen years. Drawing strength from her ancient cultural roots, she embarked on a journey of healing and self-discovery, culminating in the creation her nonprofit organization, Be Sanskriti Legacy, whose mission is to promote modern-day mental health & wellness solutions through the wisdom of ancient Indian cultural heritage. Through this event, she not only celebrates her own resilience, but also offers a beacon of hope to women facing similar struggles, reminding them of the power that resides within their heritage and identity.
SPONSORS AND MEDIA PARTNERS
Sponsored by and In Association with Association of Indians in America, IASA-Indian American Social Association, Ashwin College of Ayurveda & Vedic Sciences, Gopio OC/Lions Club OC, Dhamaka Productions, JIVA South Asian Mental Health, EZ Way Network, Wealth XO, Thrive XO Vegan Network, SoCal Channel, Annerrick Management Group, OC Entertainment Talent Managing/Underground Concepts Corp, and Youthful Secret by Sarah.
JOIN THE CELEBRATION
Ancient Indian Goddess India Fest Fashion Show & Vendor Bazaar invites everyone to join in this celebration of womanhood, culture, and empowerment. Tickets are available for purchase online, with presale tickets priced at $35 and day-of tickets at $55. Indulge in delicious Vegan Indian Food and delicacies, immerse yourself in the vibrant colors of Indian fashion, and join hands in honoring the divine feminine within us all.
For more information and ticket bookings, visit bit.ly/ancientindiangoddess. Don't miss out on this extraordinary sensory journey of culture, beauty, and empowerment!
