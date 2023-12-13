A Star-Studded Holiday Extravaganza: eZWay Holiday Celebration Benefiting Better Vision for Children in Orange County

Event Benefiting Better Vision for Children (BVC): Inspiring local children to envision and create a better future through mentorship, support, and better eyesight. Event Benefiting Better Vision for Children (BVC): Inspiring local children to envision and create a better future through mentorship, support, and better eyesight.

The Stars Unite for Children in Need During the Holidays at the eZWay Holiday Celebration Benefiting Better Vision for Children Charity

Your commitment to our community has been the driving force behind our success. Your presence and engagement have created a community that thrives on positivity, inspiration, and shared success.” — Eric J Zuley

MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stars prepare for an extraordinary affair on Friday Dec 15th as Noteworthy Celebrities, including Henry Tillman (American Former professional boxing Olympic Gold Winner) Hawthorne James(The Color Purple, Five Heart Beats, Speed), Brian Hooks (The Proud Family, Soul Plane), Gabriel Cannon (ABC Claim To Fame Season 2 Winner), Johnny Venokur (The Offer), Katherin Kovin Pacino Al Pacino Step Mom, K Kovin Jewelry), Ken Davitian (Netflix Cobra Kai, Borat), Dr. Dante Sears (BVC Board Member), Reatha Grey (The Upshaws on Netflix), Millena Gay (Young and The Restless), Senator Diane Watson, Toni Kaufman, (TV Host, Producer, and Casting Director) Dr. Eric Zuley and more, are set to grace the eZWay Connections Holiday Celebration Extravaganza, benefitting Better Vision for Children (BVC).The event is at:InSpirit Center for Spiritual Living Orange County25782 Obrero Dr Unit D,Mission Viejo, CA 92691Doors open from 10:00 AM -10:00 PMThis day-long event promises a perfect blend of impact, holiday elegance, and Hollywood glamour in the beautiful city of Mission Viejo, California. Walk-Ins are welcome and tickets are being sold at the door.Daytime Program Activities: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PMeZWay Connections Networking Lunch: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PMJoin entrepreneurs and change-makers for a networking lunch, fostering connections that transform lives.BVC Children's Toy Drive: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PMSpread joy by contributing to the Children's Toy Drive, bringing smiles to the faces of local children.Gold Carpet Celebrity Arrivals and Interviews starting at 4:00 PM Please make arrangements for interviews with Toni Kaufman so that we can get you access to the VIP Green Room.Online and Live Silent Charity Auction Benefiting BVC:Bid for exclusive items and experiences, with proceeds supporting Better Vision for Children. Featuring Shekhar Rahate Fashions and the K Kovin Jewelry Collection. Bidding has started online.Live Studio Audience members are welcomed for the filming of four TV Shows at the venue. Studio Audience members will receive IMDB credits.Laugh and hear remarkable stories from guests with Eric J Zuley of eZWay Talk Live. See what special guests and movie stars are talking about as you watch Gaining Access with Johnny Venokur, as he guides guests into fulfilling their dreams in the world of production and filming with a comedic slant. Producer and TV Host, Toni Kaufman welcomes Speakers, Authors, Healers and Entrepreneurs to her new show SOS TV (Standout Stars) from political wags and celebrities go toe-to-toe on The World Class Mentors Live with Toni. and finally, join TV Host and SINC Certified Master Neuro Coach Carol Register with the Unleashed and Unstoppalbe Empowered Women's Experts Panel taping as mentioned, on the grounds of the InSpirit Center for Spiritual Living Orange CountyeZWay Network 2024 Solutions Unveiling with Eric J ZuleyExplore the latest Marketing Platform for Entrepreneurs.Meet the Board: BVC Presentation and Live Charity Auction: Evening Events starting at 5pmBid for exclusive items, with proceeds supporting Better Vision for Children. Featuring Shekhar Rahate Fashions and the K Kovin Jewelry Collection. Bidding has started online.Event Benefiting Better Vision for Children (BVC):Inspiring local children to envision and create a better future through mentorship, support, and better eyesight.eZWay Network, a dynamic marketing company, is reshaping collaborative success in Mission Viejo and beyond, acting as a catalyst for business growth through innovative partnerships and a thriving community.Join us on December 15th for a day and night that promises not only a holiday party of glitz and glamour but a celebration of friends, family, and all of our combined successes in 2023 and beyond.We would love for you to cover and support our causeFor media inquiries, please contact:Toni Kaufman (832)-545-4050 or Toni.ezway@gmail.comDante Sears (877) 399-2929 | ezwaynetwork@gmail.com

Better Vision for Children Lights up the Holidays with Star Studded Dinner, Auction, and a Show.