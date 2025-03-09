Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas Earns The Alamo Letter Society Highest Honor The Captain Albert Martin Award

The Captain Albert Martin Award for Texas Patriotism Photo Gov Greg Abbott Hockaday Student Slone McNutt presents Award to Gov Greg Abbott Bill McNutt and the Alamo Letter Society Board Honor Gov Greg Abbott

The Alamo Letter Society mission is to educate Texans of their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom, through the placement of the Travis Alamo Plaque

Since 2021 Gov Abbott has defended Texas with unwavering resolve on our southern border. On issues of freedom, self-reliance and personal liberty he has no equal among American Governors.” — Lee William "Bill" McNutt, Alamo Letter Society Chair

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alamo Letter Society (ALS) is honored to announce that the Honorable Greg Abbott, 48th Governor of Texas, has received the organization's highest honor, the Alamo Rider, Captain Albert Martin Award. The award was presented to him by Slone McNutt, a high school student from Dallas, Texas at the Texas Capitol on Alamo Day, March 6, 2025

“I’m honored to receive the Alamo Letter Society’s highest honor, the Alamo Rider, Captain Albert Martin Award,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Here in Texas, we have a saying: Remember the Alamo. This is not just a passing phrase, but a way for us to pay homage to those who defended the liberties and freedoms we experience every day. The Alamo stands as a symbol that the fight for freedom is not always easy, but it is a worthy fight. Just like the brave men who fought at the Alamo for liberty, we continue the fight today to keep Texas the land of freedom and prosperity for generations.”

The Alamo Letter Society mission is to educate school children, new Texans, and future generations, of their forefathers' armed struggle for Liberty and Freedom, through the placement of a large, bronze plaque containing the 220 word Col William Barrett Travis “Victory or Death” Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. The Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

In 2024, 16 counties held dedications of the Col Travis Alamo letter plaques at their court houses. In 2025, 31 plaques are scheduled to be dedicated.

The Alamo had 189 defenders and this year is the 189th anniversary of the siege by the Mexican Army lead by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. On February 24, 1836, the Alamo Commander Col. William Barrett Travis wrote his famous “Victory or Death” letter and dispatched Captain Albert Martin to ride through the Mexican Army to General Sam Houston, the commander of the Army of Texas. Captain Martin rode 70 miles in the saddle to Gonzalez, Texas. He then recruited 31 additional volunteers who fought their way into the beleaguered Alamo. They were the last and only reinforcements to answer the final call of Col. Travis.

Captain Albert Martin, known as the “Paul Revere of Texas Liberty” is unique in the history of Texas. He was already a hero at the time of the Alamo, having been one of the defenders at the Battle of Gonzales where the Texians raised the flag that said “Come and Take It” , referring to the Mexican Cannon they held and kept.

The Captain Albert Martin Award is the ultimate honor for Texas Patriotism, given to those who demonstrate a unique dedication to Liberty, Freedom and the Defense of Texas. Lee William "Bill" McNutt, Co-Founder of the Alamo Letter Society said “Since 2021 Gov Abbott has defended Texas with unwavering resolve on our southern border. On issues of freedom, self-reliance and personal liberty he has no equal among American Governors.”

The Alamo Letter Society originated from a then 13-year-old Texas student, Slone Carson McNutt, on a trip to the Alamo in January 2023. While reading the William Barrett Travis’ historic “Victory or Death” letter on a bronze plaque in front of the Alamo chapel, Slone asked her father, Lee William “Bill” McNutt, “Why do people have to go all the way to the Alamo to see the letter? This plaque with the letter should be all over Texas!” she continued “When a student reads the letter from the plaque it is more memorable than reading it in a text book.”

ALS Co-Founder, and Vanderbilt graduate, Rosser Newton of Dallas said "Texans taught the world a important lesson in the 19th century. People are responsible for those who rule over them, and must rise up when confronted with lawlessness, invasion and evil."

As the originator of the idea and co founder of the Alamo Letter Society, Slone Carson McNutt, a 9th grader at the Hockaday School in Dallas said "Governor Abbott and Capt Martin had much in common. Both were guided by their principles, not by men."

